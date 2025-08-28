Daldrup & Söhne AG Boosts EBIT Margin, Updates Forecast
Daldrup & Söhne AG demonstrates resilience with a strong EBIT margin rise, despite a dip in performance, as it navigates the dynamic fields of geothermal energy and environmental services.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- Daldrup & Söhne AG reports a total operating performance of EUR 21.7 million for the first half of 2025, down from EUR 29.1 million the previous year.
- The Group's EBIT margin has increased to 12.6%, up from 10.2% in the previous year.
- The order backlog at the end of August 2025 stands at EUR 140 million, significantly higher than EUR 31 million the previous year.
- The company has revised its EBIT margin forecast for 2025, raising the lower end from 9% to 10%, with an expected range of 10% to 12%.
- The total output forecast for 2025 remains unchanged at around EUR 52 million.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG specializes in drilling and environmental services, focusing on geothermal energy, resource exploration, water extraction, and environmental engineering.
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2025, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 28.08.2025.
+0,19 %
+3,29 %
-5,99 %
+21,36 %
+75,66 %
+86,45 %
+557,64 %
+39,24 %
-7,93 %
ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte