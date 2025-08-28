    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDaldrup & Soehne AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Daldrup & Soehne
    Daldrup & Söhne AG Boosts EBIT Margin, Updates Forecast

    Daldrup & Söhne AG demonstrates resilience with a strong EBIT margin rise, despite a dip in performance, as it navigates the dynamic fields of geothermal energy and environmental services.

    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Daldrup & Söhne AG reports a total operating performance of EUR 21.7 million for the first half of 2025, down from EUR 29.1 million the previous year.
    • The Group's EBIT margin has increased to 12.6%, up from 10.2% in the previous year.
    • The order backlog at the end of August 2025 stands at EUR 140 million, significantly higher than EUR 31 million the previous year.
    • The company has revised its EBIT margin forecast for 2025, raising the lower end from 9% to 10%, with an expected range of 10% to 12%.
    • The total output forecast for 2025 remains unchanged at around EUR 52 million.
    • Daldrup & Söhne AG specializes in drilling and environmental services, focusing on geothermal energy, resource exploration, water extraction, and environmental engineering.

    The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2025, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 28.08.2025.


    Daldrup & Soehne

    ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
