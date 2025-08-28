PIERER Mobility AG: H1 2025 Results Unveiled!

KTM restructuring proceedings were successfully completed, resulting in a restructuring profit of €1,187 million and a significant reduction in net debt.

An efficiency improvement program was initiated, including the sale of MV Agusta and KTM X-BOW, and the winding down of the bicycle business by the end of 2025.

Production resumed at the end of July 2025, with dealers selling over 100,000 motorcycles to retail customers, indicating strong end-customer demand.

The PIERER Mobility Group's revenue decreased by 57.8% year-over-year to €425 million, but restructuring profits led to positive earnings figures, with EBITDA at €1,003 million and EBIT at €930 million.

The motorcycle segment generated 87% of the Group's external revenue, with a 42.2% decline in total sales due to restructuring and production stoppage, but sales in India increased by over 8% through Bajaj Auto.

The Executive Board expects revenue for the 2025 financial year to be significantly below the previous year, with a positive EBIT feasible in 2027, and emphasizes the importance of rebuilding strong supplier relationships.

The next important date at PIERER Mobility is on 28.08.2025.




