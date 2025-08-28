STRABAG: Major KPIs Soar, Profitable Growth Ahead!

STRABAG SE reported a 7% increase in output to €8.9 billion for the first half of 2025, with significant contributions from the acquisition of the Georgiou Group in Australia.

The order backlog rose by 13% to €28.4 billion, driven by successful project acquisitions in sectors like railway construction and energy infrastructure.

EBIT increased by 58% to €129.4 million, while net income rose by 4% to €94.9 million, despite a decrease in net interest income due to lower deposit interest rates.

The company maintained a solid financial position with a slight decrease in the equity ratio to 32.4% and a net cash position of €1.868 billion.

STRABAG employed an average of 79,159 employees in the first half of 2025, a 2% increase, with notable growth in Poland, the Middle East, and Germany.

The outlook for 2025 remains positive, with a targeted output of around €21 billion and an expected EBIT margin of at least 4.5%, supported by a high order backlog and contributions from the Australian acquisition.

The next important date, quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 28.08.2025.

The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 82,00EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.






