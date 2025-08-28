EDAG Engineering Group Faces Revenue Drop, Boosts Defense Focus
In a turbulent first half of 2025, EDAG Engineering Group AG navigates a challenging landscape with strategic pivots and industry shifts. Facing a 14.5% revenue drop to €366.7 million and a negative EBIT margin of -2.0%, the company is re-evaluating its strategies. EDAG is accelerating its global delivery expansion, particularly in India, and is honing in on the defence sector, which saw over 50% growth. With a revised revenue outlook and strategic focus, EDAG is poised to tackle the evolving market dynamics.
- EDAG Engineering Group AG reported a 14.5% decline in revenues to €366.7 million in the first half of 2025.
- The Group's EBIT fell from €21.8 million to -€7.5 million, resulting in a negative EBIT margin of -2.0%.
- Order intake decreased by 15.3% to €409.4 million compared to H1 2024.
- The company is accelerating the expansion of its Global Delivery locations, particularly in India, to enhance productivity and efficiency.
- EDAG is increasing its focus on the defence industry, achieving over 50% revenue growth in this sector with an order intake of €11.4 million.
- The revenue outlook for 2025 has been adjusted to a decline of up to 15%, with an expected adjusted EBIT margin of up to -3%.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 28.08.2025.
The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 6,9300EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous
day.
