    EDAG Engineering Group Faces Revenue Drop, Boosts Defense Focus

    In a turbulent first half of 2025, EDAG Engineering Group AG navigates a challenging landscape with strategic pivots and industry shifts. Facing a 14.5% revenue drop to €366.7 million and a negative EBIT margin of -2.0%, the company is re-evaluating its strategies. EDAG is accelerating its global delivery expansion, particularly in India, and is honing in on the defence sector, which saw over 50% growth. With a revised revenue outlook and strategic focus, EDAG is poised to tackle the evolving market dynamics.

    • EDAG Engineering Group AG reported a 14.5% decline in revenues to €366.7 million in the first half of 2025.
    • The Group's EBIT fell from €21.8 million to -€7.5 million, resulting in a negative EBIT margin of -2.0%.
    • Order intake decreased by 15.3% to €409.4 million compared to H1 2024.
    • The company is accelerating the expansion of its Global Delivery locations, particularly in India, to enhance productivity and efficiency.
    • EDAG is increasing its focus on the defence industry, achieving over 50% revenue growth in this sector with an order intake of €11.4 million.
    • The revenue outlook for 2025 has been adjusted to a decline of up to 15%, with an expected adjusted EBIT margin of up to -3%.

    The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 28.08.2025.

    The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 6,9300EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.


    EDAG Engineering Group

    +0,29 %
    +3,28 %
    +11,06 %
    +15,50 %
    -31,04 %
    -38,40 %
    +21,79 %
    -66,20 %
    ISIN:CH0303692047WKN:A143NB





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
