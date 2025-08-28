EDAG Engineering Group Faces Revenue Drop, Boosts Defense Focus

EDAG Engineering Group AG reported a 14.5% decline in revenues to €366.7 million in the first half of 2025.

The Group's EBIT fell from €21.8 million to -€7.5 million, resulting in a negative EBIT margin of -2.0%.

Order intake decreased by 15.3% to €409.4 million compared to H1 2024.

The company is accelerating the expansion of its Global Delivery locations, particularly in India, to enhance productivity and efficiency.

EDAG is increasing its focus on the defence industry, achieving over 50% revenue growth in this sector with an order intake of €11.4 million.

The revenue outlook for 2025 has been adjusted to a decline of up to 15%, with an expected adjusted EBIT margin of up to -3%.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 6,9300EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.






