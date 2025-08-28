Adler Group's H1 2025: Rental Success Soars!
Adler Group S.A. shines in H1 2025 with robust rental growth and strategic asset management, reinforcing its financial stability and market position.
- Adler Group S.A. reported strong performance in the rental business for H1 2025, with a 3.4% like-for-like rental growth and a low operational vacancy rate of 1.6%.
- The company confirmed its 2025 net rental income guidance, despite a decrease in net rental income from €103m to €68m due to asset disposals.
- Successful refinancing of the Adler RE 2026 bond was completed, with no material capital market indebtedness expected before the end of 2028.
- The company has a strong cash position of €285m and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 72.1% as of June 2025.
- Adler Group completed the disposals of its stakes in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and the "Cosmopolitan portfolio," focusing on its Berlin residential portfolio.
- The company recorded a modest valuation gain of +0.4% in H1 2025, with the portfolio value amounting to €3.5bn as of June 2025.
