Delivery Hero's 2025 Financials: Growth Accelerates, Profits Rise!

Delivery Hero's Q2 2025 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased by 11% YoY to €12.2 billion, with Total Segment Revenue rising 27% YoY to €3.7 billion.

The company achieved its first-ever positive Group Operating Result in H1 2025, with Adjusted EBITDA surging 71% YoY to €411 million.

Free Cash Flow improved by €96 million YoY, reaching -€8 million, while the cash balance stood strong at €2.8 billion after significant bond buybacks.

Delivery Hero's multi-vertical strategy resulted in customers who ordered from both food and Quick Commerce offerings generating nearly half of the Group's GMV.

The company updated its FY 2025 guidance, projecting GMV growth at the upper end of 8-10% YoY and Total Segment Revenue growth of 22-24% YoY.

Significant growth was noted in regional segments, with MENA GMV growing 26% YoY and the Americas posting a 30% YoY increase in GMV.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025 & Q2 2025 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 28.08.2025.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 22,665EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,870EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,90 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.502,43PKT (-0,12 %).





