Mister Spex Boosts Q2 2025 Profits; EBIT Rises by €3M
Mister Spex navigated Q2 2025 with strategic finesse, enhancing EBIT amidst revenue challenges, optimizing product offerings, and launching innovative models to secure a sustainable future.
- Mister Spex improved its EBIT by €3 million in Q2 2025, reaching -€4.3 million, due to a stronger gross margin and strict cost control.
- Net revenue decreased by 22% year-on-year to €53 million, mainly due to fewer discount promotions and weaker demand in the sunglasses segment.
- The gross margin increased by 504 basis points to 53.7%, driven by a better product mix, including a higher share of prescription glasses and the premium private label "SpexPro".
- 46 out of 65 stores were EBIT-positive, with 31 achieving double-digit EBIT margins, and like-for-like sales remained flat year-on-year.
- The subscription model "Mister Spex Switch" was launched in May 2025, accounting for around 10% of total store revenue, and was rolled out online in August 2025.
- Mister Spex adjusted its full-year revenue guidance to a decline of -10% to -20%, while maintaining its EBIT guidance at -5% to -15%, focusing on sustainable profitability.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Mister Spex is on 28.08.2025.
The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,9500EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.
