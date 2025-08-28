BRAIN Biotech's Q3 Boom: Dynamic Gains in BRAINBiocatalysts!

BRAIN Biotech AG reported an 8.1% year-on-year revenue growth in its core segment, BRAINBiocatalysts, during Q3.

The Perillic Active project from the BRAINBioIncubator segment has been successfully partnered with Corbion.

The company's cash position remains solid at €10.5 million.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA improved from €-1.2 million to €-0.4 million due to reduced personnel costs and strict expenditure management.

Revenue in the BRAINBioIncubator segment decreased to €3.2 million from €6.2 million the previous year, mainly due to a decline in sales of natural product libraries and research services.

BRAIN Biotech expects sales in its core BRAINBiocatalysts segment to remain around the previous year's level, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at BRAIN Biotech is on 28.08.2025.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,2300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,90 % since publication.





