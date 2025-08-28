    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEVN AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EVN
    EVN's Impressive Growth in 2024/25's First Three Quarters

    EVN's strategic resilience shines through in a year of mixed fortunes, balancing regulatory challenges with robust investments and forward-looking projects.

    Foto: NewSaetiew - stock.adobe.com
    • Earnings decline due to weaker conditions for renewable generation and regulatory effects in South East Europe.
    • Temperature-related increase in energy demand and normalization of earnings from energy supply business.
    • Investments increased by 22% in line with an ambitious investment program.
    • Commissioning of two photovoltaic parks with a total of 9.4 MWp and a cross-regional drinking water supply pipeline planned for September 2025.
    • Revenue rose by 5.0% to EUR 2,360.4m, with an increase in EBITDA by 14.2% to EUR 713.6m, but Group net result declined by 9.4% to EUR 434.7m.
    • EVN expects Group net result within EUR 400m to EUR 440m for 2024/25 and plans a dividend of at least EUR 0.82 per share.

    The next important date, Result for the 1st-3rd Quarter 2024/25, at EVN is on 28.08.2025.

    The price of EVN at the time of the news was 23,525EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.


    EVN

    +0,85 %
    -1,46 %
    -3,67 %
    -2,48 %
    -21,46 %
    +11,85 %
    +66,20 %
    +139,84 %
    +437,26 %
    ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279





