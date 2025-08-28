Fielmann Group AG: Unveils 2025 Half-Year Financials
Fielmann Group AG shines in 2025 with impressive financial growth. Sales surged by 12%, while adjusted EBITDA and EBT soared by 26% and 29% respectively. Reported by EQS News, Fielmann is a notable player on major German stock exchanges.
- Fielmann Group AG reported a 12% increase in sales in the first half of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 26% compared to the prior-year period.
- Adjusted EBT increased by 29% in the same timeframe.
- The report was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group.
- Fielmann Group AG is listed on multiple regulated markets, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt.
- The company's ISIN is DE0005772206, and it is part of the SDAX index.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Fielmann is on 28.08.2025.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 56,90EUR and was up +0,62 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.959,57PKT (-0,58 %).
