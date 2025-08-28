Fielmann Group AG: Unveils 2025 Half-Year Financials

Fielmann Group AG reported a 12% increase in sales in the first half of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 26% compared to the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBT increased by 29% in the same timeframe.

The report was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group.

Fielmann Group AG is listed on multiple regulated markets, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt.

The company's ISIN is DE0005772206, and it is part of the SDAX index.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Fielmann is on 28.08.2025.

The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 56,90EUR and was up +0,62 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.959,57PKT (-0,58 %).





