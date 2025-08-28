Ernst Russ Unveils H1 2025 Financial Results: Key Insights Inside!

Ernst Russ Group had a challenging yet successful first half of 2025, strengthening its financial foundation amid geopolitical tensions.

Revenue decreased by EUR 7.8 million year-on-year to EUR 79.8 million, but EBIT increased significantly to EUR 55.6 million due to portfolio optimization and vessel sales.

The company initiated a generational shift in leadership and focused on simplifying its structure and enhancing share attractiveness.

Ernst Russ Group aims to focus on growth through new projects and capital market value creation, with positive trends in the container vessel charter markets.

The company expects full-year 2025 revenue between EUR 147 million and EUR 167 million, with EBIT (including vessel sales) forecasted between EUR 75 million and EUR 105 million.

Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed ship-owner based in Hamburg, managing a fleet of 26 vessels, focusing on container vessels and aiming for a sustainable fleet.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at Ernst Russ is on 28.08.2025.

The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 7,0300EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.





