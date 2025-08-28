Ernst Russ Unveils H1 2025 Financial Results: Key Insights Inside!
Ernst Russ Group skillfully navigated the first half of 2025, overcoming global challenges to enhance its financial health and prepare for future growth.
- Ernst Russ Group had a challenging yet successful first half of 2025, strengthening its financial foundation amid geopolitical tensions.
- Revenue decreased by EUR 7.8 million year-on-year to EUR 79.8 million, but EBIT increased significantly to EUR 55.6 million due to portfolio optimization and vessel sales.
- The company initiated a generational shift in leadership and focused on simplifying its structure and enhancing share attractiveness.
- Ernst Russ Group aims to focus on growth through new projects and capital market value creation, with positive trends in the container vessel charter markets.
- The company expects full-year 2025 revenue between EUR 147 million and EUR 167 million, with EBIT (including vessel sales) forecasted between EUR 75 million and EUR 105 million.
- Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed ship-owner based in Hamburg, managing a fleet of 26 vessels, focusing on container vessels and aiming for a sustainable fleet.
