Ringmetall's 2025 H1: Navigating Challenges & Strategic Acquisitions

Group revenue increased by 7.2% to EUR 97.4 million, driven by the expansion of the scope of consolidation.

EBITDA decreased by 8.9% to EUR 12.2 million, with the EBITDA margin dropping to 12.5% due to increased IT and freight costs.

The Closure Systems unit achieved revenues of EUR 58.8 million, affected by declining steel prices and subdued demand.

The Liner business unit's revenues were EUR 38.6 million, positively impacted by acquisitions and strong demand for large container and liquid liners.

The Group maintains its forecast for 2025 with expected consolidated revenue between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million and EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million.

Ringmetall SE is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging, contributing to the circular economy with highly recyclable products.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Ringmetall is on 28.08.2025.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,0800EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.






