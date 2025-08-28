Allane Mobility Group Surges in H1 2025 Growth Report
Allane Mobility Group has revved up its financial performance, boasting a 27.1% surge in revenue and a remarkable turnaround in earnings, marking a promising first half of 2025.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Consolidated operating revenue for Allane Mobility Group increased by 27.1% to EUR 272.6 million in the first half of 2025.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 5.2 million, compared to a loss of EUR 24.6 million in the same period of the previous year.
- The Group's contract portfolio rose to 152,700 contracts, a 6.4% increase from December 2024 and a 14.1% increase from June 2024.
- The company confirmed its forecast for the 2025 financial year, expecting a contract portfolio between 150,000 and 170,000 contracts and operating revenue between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million.
- Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 32.6% to EUR 195.7 million.
- The growth is attributed to the Captive Leasing business segment and a reduction in provisions for residual value risks on leased assets.
The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report 2025, at Allane is on 28.08.2025.
The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,650EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
+1,87 %
+3,88 %
+0,94 %
+12,63 %
+5,94 %
-18,32 %
-36,98 %
-42,47 %
-45,50 %
ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte