Allane Mobility Group Surges in H1 2025 Growth Report

Consolidated operating revenue for Allane Mobility Group increased by 27.1% to EUR 272.6 million in the first half of 2025.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 5.2 million, compared to a loss of EUR 24.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

The Group's contract portfolio rose to 152,700 contracts, a 6.4% increase from December 2024 and a 14.1% increase from June 2024.

The company confirmed its forecast for the 2025 financial year, expecting a contract portfolio between 150,000 and 170,000 contracts and operating revenue between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 32.6% to EUR 195.7 million.

The growth is attributed to the Captive Leasing business segment and a reduction in provisions for residual value risks on leased assets.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,650EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.





