Aurubis Unveils Steam System at Major Lünen Recycling Hub

Aurubis AG has commissioned a new steam accumulator system at its Lünen site, one of Europe's largest multimetal recycling facilities.

The system will reduce annual natural gas consumption by 2 million m³ and CO₂ emissions by 5,000 tons.

The investment of approximately €10 million will contribute over €1 million annually to Aurubis' EBITDA.

The system stores excess steam from copper production for later use, reducing the need for natural gas-powered boilers.

The project supports Aurubis' goal to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals, with a strong focus on sustainability and responsible resource management.

