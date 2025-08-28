    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAurubis AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aurubis
    Aurubis Unveils Steam System at Major Lünen Recycling Hub

    Aurubis AG's innovative steam system at Lünen marks a significant step towards greener operations, cutting emissions and enhancing financial performance.

    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Aurubis AG has commissioned a new steam accumulator system at its Lünen site, one of Europe's largest multimetal recycling facilities.
    • The system will reduce annual natural gas consumption by 2 million m³ and CO₂ emissions by 5,000 tons.
    • The investment of approximately €10 million will contribute over €1 million annually to Aurubis' EBITDA.
    • The system stores excess steam from copper production for later use, reducing the need for natural gas-powered boilers.
    • The project supports Aurubis' goal to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.
    • Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals, with a strong focus on sustainability and responsible resource management.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Aurubis is on 04.12.2025.

    The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 98,43EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.649,96PKT (+0,36 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
