Wolford AG Unveils H1 2025 Results: Key Insights Revealed!

Revenue for Wolford AG decreased by 10.1 million EUR, reaching 33.0 million EUR in the first half of 2025, compared to 43.1 million EUR in H1 2024.

The decrease in revenue was largely due to the lingering effects of delivery delays and store closures from the previous year.

Despite the revenue drop, Wolford AG managed to reduce its cost base, resulting in relatively stable EBIT compared to the prior year.

The company is undergoing an operational transformation to restore long-term resilience and profitability, with recovery expected in the second half of 2025.

Wolford AG does not anticipate significant negative impacts from the trade policy-influenced economic environment on earnings or revenues for the second half of 2025 and the full year.

The announcement was made on 28-Aug-2025, and the company is listed on several stock exchanges, including the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 3,5900EUR and was down -0,55 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.





