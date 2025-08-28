IVU Traffic Technologies Reveals 2025 Half-Year Report Insights

IVU Traffic Technologies AG published its Half-year Report for 2025.

Revenue in the first half of 2025 increased by 17% to €63,968 thousand compared to the same period in 2024.

Gross profit rose by 11% to €51,574 thousand in the first half of 2025.

Operating profit (EBIT) significantly increased to €1,011 thousand from €246 thousand in the same period of the previous year.

The company focuses on intelligent IT solutions for buses and trains amid industry challenges like skilled worker shortages and rising costs.

The half-year report is available on the IVU website, and the company is listed on several German stock exchanges.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 21,700EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.





