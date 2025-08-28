LR Health & Beauty Faces 10.398% Bond Breach, Seeks Talks by 03/28
LR Health & Beauty SE is on the brink of a financial challenge, striving to negotiate terms with bondholders as it anticipates a covenant breach by September 2025.
- LR Health & Beauty SE is facing a potential breach of its Leverage Covenant by September 30, 2025.
- The Management Board plans to negotiate with bondholders of the 2024/2028 bond regarding a waiver and amendment of the bond terms.
- The Leverage Covenant threshold will decrease from 4.75:1 to 4.50:1 starting July 1, 2025.
- Current projections indicate that compliance with the Leverage Covenant is unlikely due to unfavorable EBITDA developments.
- The company is adjusting its 2025 financial guidance, expecting stable sales and an EBITDA range of EUR 24.0 million to EUR 27.0 million.
- The revision in guidance is attributed to rising costs in marketing and sales, making previous forecasts unrealistic.
