LR Health & Beauty SE: H1 2025 Results & 10.398% Bond Insights

LR Health & Beauty SE achieved EUR 142.9 million in sales in the first half of 2025, a slight decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous year.

EBITDA improved by 13.6% to EUR 13.3 million in the first half of 2025, despite previous refinancing costs impacting earnings.

A new management team, including CEO Jörg Körfer and Interim CFO Ante Franicevic, is driving the company's strategic development.

The company plans discussions with bondholders regarding a waiver of compliance with the Leverage Covenant as of 30 September 2025, due to potential non-compliance.

The sales and earnings guidance for 2025 has been adjusted, with stable sales expected and EBITDA now projected between EUR 24.0 million and EUR 27.0 million.

LR Health & Beauty SE focuses on product innovations and expanding its portfolio to support distributors in a challenging market environment.

The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 10,398 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 93,88EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






