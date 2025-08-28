    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMastercard Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Mastercard Registered (A)
    Mastercard and Infosys Collaborate to Scale Cross-border Payments

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Strategic collaboration will streamline
    onboarding for financial institutions and strengthen access to Mastercard Move,
    Mastercard's portfolio of money movement capabilities

    Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, announced a
    strategic collaboration with Mastercard (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outl
    ook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mastercard.com%2Fus%2Fen.html&data=05%7C02%7Ckayl
    ee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cd5f8db9710204885c72308dde14b454f%7C63ce7d592f3e42c
    da8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638914435616361265%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e
    U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D
    %3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=S8Tuhe%2Bo%2FAhoAbJo3VcgH%2BUwoKyZl6R%2Bxt3Tg8A3Pfk%3D&re
    served=0) to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, (h
    ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mastercard.
    com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fbusiness%2Fpayments%2Fmastercard-move.html&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee
    .lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cd5f8db9710204885c72308dde14b454f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda
    8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638914435616397106%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1
    hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3
    D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=dQtm%2Bm%2BDoxgBhkH2VEIOthrQ2OUqC%2Fuj1f8tU%2BHbEdE%3D&rese
    rved=0) its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

    The solution's seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, (https://apc01.safelin
    ks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.finacle.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ck
    aylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cd5f8db9710204885c72308dde14b454f%7C63ce7d592f3e
    42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638914435616415602%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbX
    B0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ
    %3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=qZlA%2FOXMz210rKgkFdXhgs46dBaZpHnrKDFLrK%2F%2BBNo%3D&r
    eserved=0) part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will
    play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to
    access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical
    implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed
    for integration projects.

    Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial
    institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions,
    both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more
