Mastercard and Infosys Collaborate to Scale Cross-border Payments
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Strategic collaboration will streamline
onboarding for financial institutions and strengthen access to Mastercard Move,
Mastercard's portfolio of money movement capabilities
Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, announced a
strategic collaboration with Mastercard (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outl
ook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mastercard.com%2Fus%2Fen.html&data=05%7C02%7Ckayl
ee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cd5f8db9710204885c72308dde14b454f%7C63ce7d592f3e42c
da8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638914435616361265%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e
U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D
%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=S8Tuhe%2Bo%2FAhoAbJo3VcgH%2BUwoKyZl6R%2Bxt3Tg8A3Pfk%3D&re
served=0) to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mastercard.
com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fbusiness%2Fpayments%2Fmastercard-move.html&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee
.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cd5f8db9710204885c72308dde14b454f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda
8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638914435616397106%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1
hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3
D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=dQtm%2Bm%2BDoxgBhkH2VEIOthrQ2OUqC%2Fuj1f8tU%2BHbEdE%3D&rese
rved=0) its portfolio of money movement capabilities.
The solution's seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, (https://apc01.safelin
ks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.finacle.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ck
aylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cd5f8db9710204885c72308dde14b454f%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638914435616415602%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbX
B0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ
%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=qZlA%2FOXMz210rKgkFdXhgs46dBaZpHnrKDFLrK%2F%2BBNo%3D&r
eserved=0) part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will
play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to
access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical
implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed
for integration projects.
Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial
institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions,
both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more
