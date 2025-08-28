CPI Europe & Immofinanz: H1 2025 Financial Results Unveiled!

CPI Europe AG reported a slight decline in rental income to €280.6 million for the first half of 2025 due to strategic sales.

EBIT increased significantly to €324.8 million, while net profit rose to €211.0 million.

FFO 1 after tax was recorded at €131.3 million, showing a decrease of 12.4% compared to the previous year.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 46.9% and a net loan-to-value (LTV) of 43.0%.

CPI Europe’s property portfolio consisted of 368 assets valued at €7,716.0 million, with a 94.0% occupancy rate.

The company adjusted its portfolio strategy in August 2025 to enhance diversification and align with CPI Property Group's asset classes.

