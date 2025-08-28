CPI Europe & Immofinanz: H1 2025 Financial Results Unveiled!
CPI Europe AG navigated the first half of 2025 with strategic agility, balancing a slight dip in rental income with robust gains in EBIT and net profit, while refining its portfolio strategy.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- CPI Europe AG reported a slight decline in rental income to €280.6 million for the first half of 2025 due to strategic sales.
- EBIT increased significantly to €324.8 million, while net profit rose to €211.0 million.
- FFO 1 after tax was recorded at €131.3 million, showing a decrease of 12.4% compared to the previous year.
- The company maintained a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 46.9% and a net loan-to-value (LTV) of 43.0%.
- CPI Europe’s property portfolio consisted of 368 assets valued at €7,716.0 million, with a 94.0% occupancy rate.
- The company adjusted its portfolio strategy in August 2025 to enhance diversification and align with CPI Property Group's asset classes.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Immofinanz is on 28.08.2025.
The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 18,950EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000A21KS2WKN:A2JN9W
