H2APEX Group SCA Hits Hydrogen Milestone, Confirms 2025 Revenue Goals

H2APEX reported revenue of EUR 4.2 million for H1 2025, down from EUR 17.5 million in H1 2024.

The company achieved a strategic partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to expand hydrogen production capacities.

H2APEX acquired HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH, enhancing its project pipeline in Germany's prime hydrogen location.

Management confirmed a revenue forecast for 2025 between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million.

EBITDA for H1 2025 was EUR -13.3 million, compared to EUR -9.0 million in the previous year, with a half-year result of EUR -16.0 million.

H2APEX aims to produce up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen annually by 2028, with a capacity of 100 MW in the first expansion stage.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at H2APEX Group SCA is on 28.08.2025.

The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 2,1900EUR and was up +16,80 % compared with the previous day.





