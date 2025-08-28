H2APEX Group SCA Hits Hydrogen Milestone, Confirms 2025 Revenue Goals
H2APEX's strategic maneuvers in H1 2025, including a key partnership and acquisition, set the stage for future growth amid financial challenges.
- H2APEX reported revenue of EUR 4.2 million for H1 2025, down from EUR 17.5 million in H1 2024.
- The company achieved a strategic partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to expand hydrogen production capacities.
- H2APEX acquired HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH, enhancing its project pipeline in Germany's prime hydrogen location.
- Management confirmed a revenue forecast for 2025 between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million.
- EBITDA for H1 2025 was EUR -13.3 million, compared to EUR -9.0 million in the previous year, with a half-year result of EUR -16.0 million.
- H2APEX aims to produce up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen annually by 2028, with a capacity of 100 MW in the first expansion stage.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at H2APEX Group SCA is on 28.08.2025.
The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 2,1900EUR and was up +16,80 % compared with the previous day.
