LIBERO football finance Unveils 2025 Mid-Year Report Insights
LIBERO football finance AG is on a transformative journey, unveiling a promising half-year financial report for 2025, signaling a strategic pivot towards international football financing.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LIBERO football finance AG published its 2025 half-year financial report on August 29, 2025.
- The company reported a result of -346.7 TEUR for the first half of 2025, an improvement from -578.7 TEUR in the same period of 2024.
- A net loss of EUR -650 thousand is anticipated for the full year 2025, compared to a net loss of EUR -783 thousand in 2024.
- LIBERO is refocusing its corporate strategy to become an international specialist in football financing and related services, aiming for sustainable value increase.
- Initial discussions with football clubs and service providers have already commenced as part of the company's strategic initiatives.
- The 2025 Half-Year Report will be available for download on the company's website starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. on the publication date.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte