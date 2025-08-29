    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEdisun Power Europe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Edisun Power Europe
    Tough Results Highlight Urgent Shift from Renewables to AI Strategy

    Edisun Power Europe AG faces a transformative phase, balancing financial challenges with strategic innovations in renewable energy for data centers.

    • Edisun Power Europe AG reported a 9.5% decrease in solar power production to 72,973 MWh and a 7.5% decline in revenue to CHF 7.22 million for the first half of 2025.
    • The company experienced a net loss of CHF 2.97 million, influenced by lower sales, value adjustments on German plants, and higher net financing costs.
    • Edisun Power's EBITDA margin remained solid at 63.6%, with an EBITDA of CHF 4.6 million, despite a decrease from the previous year.
    • The new 'Renewables to AI' strategy, focusing on supplying data centers with renewable energy, is gaining significant interest, particularly with the 'Fuencarral to AI' project in Madrid.
    • A new five-year bond with a 3.5% interest rate will be issued to finance renewable energy projects for data centers, with a subscription period ending on October 2, 2025.
    • The equity ratio improved slightly to 29.7% due to a CHF 5.0 million share capital increase, despite the negative financial results.


    Edisun Power Europe

    -1,85 %
    +6,00 %
    +3,92 %
    +6,01 %
    -56,07 %
    ISIN:CH0024736404WKN:A0KFH3





