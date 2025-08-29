Tough Results Highlight Urgent Shift from Renewables to AI Strategy
Edisun Power Europe AG faces a transformative phase, balancing financial challenges with strategic innovations in renewable energy for data centers.
- Edisun Power Europe AG reported a 9.5% decrease in solar power production to 72,973 MWh and a 7.5% decline in revenue to CHF 7.22 million for the first half of 2025.
- The company experienced a net loss of CHF 2.97 million, influenced by lower sales, value adjustments on German plants, and higher net financing costs.
- Edisun Power's EBITDA margin remained solid at 63.6%, with an EBITDA of CHF 4.6 million, despite a decrease from the previous year.
- The new 'Renewables to AI' strategy, focusing on supplying data centers with renewable energy, is gaining significant interest, particularly with the 'Fuencarral to AI' project in Madrid.
- A new five-year bond with a 3.5% interest rate will be issued to finance renewable energy projects for data centers, with a subscription period ending on October 2, 2025.
- The equity ratio improved slightly to 29.7% due to a CHF 5.0 million share capital increase, despite the negative financial results.
