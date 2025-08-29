    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBorussia Dortmund AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Borussia Dortmund
    Heidelberg Pharma, Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares +19,61 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Ambarella +18,03 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Autodesk +10,13 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Dell Technologies Registered (C) -6,32 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Marvell Technology -11,33 % Netzwerktechnik Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals -14,37 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 InflaRx Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Heidelberg Pharma Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Heidelberg Pharma 71 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BYD 62 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Redcare Pharmacy 61 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
      Borussia Dortmund 38 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 38 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      InflaRx 36 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    Heidelberg Pharma, Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.