Heidelberg Pharma, Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
|+19,61 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Ambarella
|+18,03 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Autodesk
|+10,13 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Dell Technologies Registered (C)
|-6,32 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Marvell Technology
|-11,33 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🟥
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
|-14,37 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Heidelberg Pharma
|Biotechnologie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Heidelberg Pharma
|71
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|BYD
|62
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Redcare Pharmacy
|61
|Einzelhandel
|Borussia Dortmund
|38
|Freizeit
|Gerresheimer
|38
|Gesundheitswesen
|InflaRx
|36
|Biotechnologie
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
Platz 1
Ambarella
Platz 2
Autodesk
Platz 3
Dell Technologies Registered (C)
Platz 4
Marvell Technology
Platz 5
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Platz 6
Opendoor Technologies
Platz 7
Clara Technologies
Platz 8
InflaRx
Platz 9
ITM Power
Platz 10
Heidelberg Pharma
Platz 11
Lynas Rare Earths
Platz 12
Heidelberg Pharma
Platz 13
BYD
Platz 14
Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 15
Borussia Dortmund
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Platz 17
InflaRx
Platz 18
