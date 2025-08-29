Clearway Capital Demands Clarity on GZO AG's Creditor Proposal
Clearway Capital demands transparency and fairness from GZO AG, warning that biased oversight could harm creditors. They advocate for clear rules and proportional representation to ensure integrity.
- Clearway Capital is demanding transparency from GZO AG and court-appointed trustees before the creditors' meeting on September 8.
- GZO AG proposed forming a creditor committee to oversee trustees, but Clearway stresses the need for well-defined rules to ensure process integrity and creditor confidence.
- Clearway warns that a committee not representing all creditor interests could lead to biased oversight and approval of transactions, potentially harming creditors.
- Clearway's requirements include proportional committee composition, voting based on claim amounts, transparency in rules and claims, and trustee Michael Endres introducing himself to creditors.
- Clearway asserts that forming a committee cannot replace the need to replace current trustees, who have allowed an unbalanced restructuring proposal.
- Clearway Capital Partners is an investment fund focused on special situations in Western Europe, advocating for transparent corporate practices and maximizing investor value.
