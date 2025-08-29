KAP AG's Strong H1 2025 Performance Shines Bright!

Revenue declined by 3.0% to €139.6 million in the first half of 2025 due to weak demand in a challenging market environment.

Normalised EBITDA increased by 4.9% to €15.1 million, improving the EBITDA margin by 0.8 percentage points to 10.8%.

The flexible films segment saw a revenue increase of 5.2% to €56.3 million, with a 23.2% rise in normalised EBITDA to €11.7 million.

The engineered products segment experienced a 6.8% revenue decline to €53.3 million, with a 17.1% drop in normalised EBITDA to €3.4 million.

The surface technologies segment's revenue decreased by 8.6% to €29.7 million, with a 39.3% fall in normalised EBITDA to €1.7 million.

The guidance forecast for the 2025 financial year is confirmed, with expected revenue between €245.0 and €265.0 million and normalised EBITDA between €19.0 and €23.0 million.

The price of KAP at the time of the news was 8,9250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





