KAP AG's Strong H1 2025 Performance Shines Bright!
In a challenging market, our company shows resilience with mixed financial results, highlighting growth in flexible films and confirming our 2025 guidance.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Revenue declined by 3.0% to €139.6 million in the first half of 2025 due to weak demand in a challenging market environment.
- Normalised EBITDA increased by 4.9% to €15.1 million, improving the EBITDA margin by 0.8 percentage points to 10.8%.
- The flexible films segment saw a revenue increase of 5.2% to €56.3 million, with a 23.2% rise in normalised EBITDA to €11.7 million.
- The engineered products segment experienced a 6.8% revenue decline to €53.3 million, with a 17.1% drop in normalised EBITDA to €3.4 million.
- The surface technologies segment's revenue decreased by 8.6% to €29.7 million, with a 39.3% fall in normalised EBITDA to €1.7 million.
- The guidance forecast for the 2025 financial year is confirmed, with expected revenue between €245.0 and €265.0 million and normalised EBITDA between €19.0 and €23.0 million.
The price of KAP at the time of the news was 8,9250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,56 %
-1,12 %
-10,61 %
-2,21 %
-11,06 %
-53,42 %
-13,08 %
+536,56 %
ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte