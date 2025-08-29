O'Key Group's H1 2025 Profit Triumph Under IFRS!
O'KEY Group S.A. has marked a notable financial leap in H1 2025. Net profits soared to RUB 223 million, a substantial rise from the previous year's RUB 78 million. Total revenue climbed by 3.8% to RUB 109.6 billion, fueled by the robust performance of DA! discounters. Despite some challenges, the Group's gross profit and EBITDA figures show promising trends.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- O'KEY Group S.A. reported a net profit of RUB 223 million in H1 2025, up from RUB 78 million in H1 2024.
- Total Group revenue increased by 3.8% year-on-year to RUB 109.6 billion, primarily driven by growth in DA! discounters' retail revenue.
- Group gross profit rose by 7.3% year-on-year to RUB 25.9 billion, with a gross margin improvement to 23.7%.
- EBITDA for the Group grew by 0.3% year-on-year to RUB 9.6 billion, while the EBITDA margin decreased to 8.8%.
- O'KEY hypermarkets experienced a 10.9% decline in EBITDA to RUB 5.8 billion, attributed to lease renegotiations and rising operational costs.
- DA! discounters saw a significant EBITDA increase of 23.3% year-on-year to RUB 3.9 billion, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at O'Key Group is on 30.10.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte