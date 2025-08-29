SLR Group Bond 9.362%: Q4 & FY 24/25 Results Revealed!
SLR Group GmbH is on a path to recovery, reporting robust financials and implementing strategic initiatives to enhance profitability and efficiency, while eyeing significant growth in the coming year.
Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
- SLR Group GmbH reported net sales of EUR 54.4 million in Q4 24/25, indicating signs of recovery in core segments.
- The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 6.1 million in Q4 24/25, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7%.
- Preliminary figures for FY 24/25 show net sales of EUR 193.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 17.8 million.
- The 'Adapt & Grow' program has been successfully implemented, positively impacting profitability and efficiency.
- For FY 25/26, SLR Group expects total production and tonnage sold to increase by around 10% compared to the previous year.
- SLR Group is a leading supplier of high-quality ductile iron components, operating four production facilities in Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, with a strong customer base in Europe and North America.
