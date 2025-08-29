BOS Group's Q2 2025 Results: Surprising Revelations!
BOS Group, a leader in automotive systems, reported EUR 197.3 million in Q2 2025 revenue, adapting to challenges with strategic financial moves and a robust global presence.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- BOS Group reported a gross revenue of EUR 197.3 million for Q2 2025, reflecting a 7.2% decrease year-on-year due to FX effects and declining discontinued business.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin slightly improved to 7.7% year-on-year.
- BOS GmbH & Co. KG issued a Nordic Bond in June 2025 with a volume of EUR 150 million and a maturity of four years, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, founded in 1910.
- The company employs approximately 6,250 people worldwide as of June 30, 2025.
- BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base with resilient supply chains and a strategically built best-cost production network close to major OEM hubs.
+0,41 %
0,00 %
+0,05 %
-0,05 %
ISIN:NO0013515759WKN:A4DFJD
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.