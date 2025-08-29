    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsBOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,031 % bis 06/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,031 % bis 06/29
    BOS Group's Q2 2025 Results: Surprising Revelations!

    BOS Group, a leader in automotive systems, reported EUR 197.3 million in Q2 2025 revenue, adapting to challenges with strategic financial moves and a robust global presence.

    • BOS Group reported a gross revenue of EUR 197.3 million for Q2 2025, reflecting a 7.2% decrease year-on-year due to FX effects and declining discontinued business.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin slightly improved to 7.7% year-on-year.
    • BOS GmbH & Co. KG issued a Nordic Bond in June 2025 with a volume of EUR 150 million and a maturity of four years, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
    • BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, founded in 1910.
    • The company employs approximately 6,250 people worldwide as of June 30, 2025.
    • BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base with resilient supply chains and a strategically built best-cost production network close to major OEM hubs.


    BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,031 % bis 06/29

    ISIN:NO0013515759WKN:A4DFJD





