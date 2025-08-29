UCB presents latest research and clinical advancement across leading epilepsy portfolio at International Epilepsy Congress

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) -



- 26 scientific abstracts, including two oral presentations, demonstrate UCB's

ongoing commitment to advancing research for people living with epilepsies

- Data include an open-label extension study describing the long-term safety of

FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine)[1] and global functioning in children and adults with

Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome[2]

- Data provide insights on developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs),

including a qualitative study addressing diagnostic challenges and benefits in

adult care settings, and a caregiver survey exploring the daily impacts of

unpredictable seizures and disruptive behaviors[3],[4]

- Additional focus on defining prolonged seizures and their real-world impact on

patients and caregivers[5],[6],[7]



UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present 26

abstracts from its epilepsy portfolio at the International Epilepsy Congress

(IEC) Congress, Lisbon, Portugal, August 30 - September 3, 2025. Data will focus

on developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), such as Dravet syndrome

(DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), as well as prolonged seizures, seizure

emergencies and early pipeline research.





Dimitrios Bourikas, Global Medical Head of DEE and Epilepsy , UCB, commented:

"At UCB, we are committed to driving improvements in all aspects of care for

people living with epilepsies and severe epileptic conditions. The breadth of

data we are presenting at the International Epilepsy Congress reflects our

dedication to advancing innovative solutions that address real-world patient

needs. By deepening insights into disease mechanisms, treatment outcomes, and

the experiences of both patients and caregivers, we strive to shape a better

future for those affected by epileptic conditions."



Highlights of data to be presented at IEC :



Fenfluramine:



A combined open-label extension (OLE) study enrolled 412 patients with DS or LGS

who had participated in three previous fenfluramine studies, reporting no new or

unexpected safety signals and long-term sustained benefit.[2]



Barriers and benefits of identifying patients with DEEs in adult care settings:



Although the diagnosis of DEEs in children has become routine, significant

diagnostic gaps remain for adults. This qualitative study, based on interviews

with caregivers and healthcare professionals in the UK, Germany, France, and

Spain, found that a confirmed diagnosis fosters holistic care, which may improve

quality of life (QoL), enhance communication and reduce risk of hospitalization

for patients.[4]



Unpredictable seizures and disruptive behavior in DEEs: Interim results of a

caregiver survey:



An internet-based anonymous 63-question survey was distributed to caregivers of

patients with DEEs by multiple DEE-specific patient groups. Nearly half of

caregivers reported that high rates of disruptive seizures/behavior led to

temporary loss in abilities, previously associated with reduced quality of

life.[3]



Prolonged seizures:



- Research characterizing patient and caregiver experiences of prolonged

seizures describes unmet needs and the significant short-term and long-term

negative impact on quality of life.[7]

- Real-world data from Adelphi's Prolonged Seizure Disease Specific

Programme(TM) characterizes the definition, prevalence, and patient population

of prolonged seizures finding that people living with epilepsy experiencing

prolonged seizures encounter significant seizure worry due to their seizure.

In addition, these seizures regularly progress to status epilepticus and/or

seizure clusters, leading to emergency care and hospital admissions, despite

best practice.[5]

- A post hoc analysis of video-EEG recordings from 725 patients explores seizure

duration and time-point cutoffs for statistically defining possible and

probable prolonged seizures by seizure type, supporting the 2-minute cutoff

for tonic-clonic seizures (focal/generalized onset) and suggesting a 1 to 3

minutes cutoff for other seizures, confirming that most seizure are abnormally

prolonged at 2 minutes or less[6]

- Seizure pathways: A qualitative study aimed to understand the end-to-end care

process for acute seizure emergencies finding that a stronger focus on

outpatient guidelines could empower patients and caregivers to manage

prolonged seizures in the outpatient setting, potentially avoiding unnecessary

seizure escalation, injury, hospitalization and death.[8]

- Acute medication landscape: A global analysis assessed the availability and

reimbursement coverage of seizure acute medications for use in the outpatient

setting.[9]



Lennox-Gastaut syndrome:



Diagnosing LGS is challenging due to the heterogeneity of its clinical

presentation and symptom evolution over time. A group of ten epilepsy experts

from seven countries convened to develop a simple-to-use checklist for

non-specialists to support LGS diagnosis, using the International League Against

Epilepsy criteria as a framework.[10]



UCB-sponsored symposium: Time matters in developmental and epileptic

encephalopathies



- Date: Monday, September 1st, 13:55 - 15:05

- Overview: The upcoming symposium aims to enhance knowledge and awareness of

the broader impact of DEEs in adulthood - beyond seizure control. The session

will focus on improving diagnosis, understanding treatment journeys and

addressing barriers to care in order to drive better individual outcomes.



UCB presentations during the International Epilepsy Congress (IEC) Congress

Annual Meeting



Lead Author Abstract Title



DEEs



Wilkinson AL, et al[3] Oral presentation: Unpredictable Seizures and

Disruptive Behavior in Developmental and



Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a

Caregiver Survey



Specchio N, et al[10] A checklist to support the diagnosis of

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome



Rodriguez Solis B, et al[4] Barriers and benefits of identifying patients

with DEE in adult care settings



Soto Insuga V, et al[11] Improving Lives in Dravet Syndrome: Overcoming

Challenges in the Family Journey



Lothe A, et al[12] A Retrospective Claims Study Evaluating

Mortality in Patients With Lennox-Gastaut or



Dravet Syndromes in the United States



Montero V, et al[13] Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Situation analysis and

Family Journey.



Seizures



Trinka E, et al[5] Describing the Population of Patients with

Prolonged Seizures: Results from a Global

Real-World



Point In-Time Study



Sile B, et al[6] Seizure Duration and Time-point Cutoffs for

Statistically Defining a Prolonged Seizure: A

Post-Hoc



Analysis of the SCORE Video-EEG Database



Kaye D, et al[7] Characterising Patient and Caregiver Experiences

Resulting from Prolonged Seizures



Sain N, et al[8] Understanding and Optimising the Seizure

Emergency Pathway



Shafer P, et al[9] Global Seizure Rescue Medication Landscape:

Availability & Reimbursement



Fenfluramine



Nabbout R, et al[14] Impact of Fenfluramine on Convulsive Seizure

Frequency in Dose-Capped Patients With



Dravet Syndrome



Lagae L, at al[15] A Stratified Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of

Fenfluramine in Patients With Dravet Syndrome



Wirrell E, et al[16] Oral presentation: Real-World Use of

Fenfluramine for Dravet Syndrome: a

Retrospective Cohort



Study Using a National Pharmacy Database



Gjerulfsen CE, et al[17] Non-seizure benefits of long-term fenfluramine

treatment in pediatric patients with Dravet

syndrome



Rosendahl A, et al[18] Prospective evaluation of non-seizure benefits

related to treatment with fenfluramine in

pediatric and



adult patients with Dravet syndrome



Schoonjans A, et al[2] Tolerability and Safety of Fenfluramine and

Global Functioning of Patients in a Combined

Open-label



Extension Study of Children and Adults With

Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes



Lothe A, et al[19] A European Study of the Effectiveness of Risk

Minimisation Measures for Fenfluramine Oral



Solution in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut

Syndrome



Dransfeld CR, et al[20] Use of Fenfluramine and Cannabidiol in Daily

Practice: A Retrospective Analysis of German



Prescription Claims



Mittur A, et al[21] Exposure-Response Relationships of Fenfluramine

in Patients With Dravet Syndrome and



Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome



Zuberi S, et al[22] Post-hoc Analysis of Fenfluramine for

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome by Baseline Frequency

Quartiles



of Seizures Associated With a Fall



Early pipeline:



Rodriguez N, et al[23] AAV gene therapy at neonatal age in a mouse

model of STXBP1 haploinsufficiency



Gomes AR, et al[24] Rescue of neuronal activity in iPSC-derived

STXBP1 in vitro disease models using viral

vectors



Niespodziany I, et al[25] In vitro electrophysiological study of

hippocampal network activity in a mouse model of



STXBP1 haploinsufficiency



Herrewegen YVD, et al[26] Expression and quantification of STXBP1 splice

variants in rodent and primate brain tissues



Brivaracetam [27]



Zafeiriou D, et al.[28] Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Paediatric

and Adult Patients With Focal-Onset Seizures in



Mid-European Countries: 12-Month, Real-World

Outcomes from the BRIVA-REG Study





About UCB



UCB, Brussels, Belgium ( https://www.ucb.com/ ) is a global biopharmaceutical

company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and

solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the

immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people

in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of EUR5.3 billion

in 2023. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter:

@UCB_news (https://x.com/UCB_news) .



Important Safety Information about FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) in the EU [1]



Indications: Treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome as an add-on therapy to other anti-epileptic medicines

for patients 2 years of age and older.



Dosage and Administration: Please refer to SmPC for full information. Should be

initiated and supervised by physicians with experience in the treatment of

epilepsy. Fintepla is prescribed and dispensed according to the Fintepla

controlled access programme. Dravet syndrome: Patients who are not taking

stiripentol: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7

days, if tolerated, can increase dose to 0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day).

After an additional 7 days, if tolerated and further seizure reduction required,

can increase dose to a maximum of 0.35 mg/kg twice daily (0.7 mg/kg/day), which

is the recommended maintenance dose. Patients requiring more rapid titration may

increase the dose every 4 days. Do not exceed maximum daily dose of 26 mg (13 mg

twice daily). Patients who are taking stiripentol: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg

twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7 days, if tolerated, can increase dose to

0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day), which is the recommended maintenance

dose. Patients requiring more rapid titration may increase the dose every 4

days. Do not exceed a total dose of 17 mg (8.6 mg twice daily). Lennox-Gastaut

syndrome: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7 days,

the dose should be increased to 0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day), if

tolerated. After an additional 7 days, if tolerated, dose should be increased to

0.35 mg/kg twice daily (0.7 mg/kg/day), which is the recommended maintenance

dose. Do not exceed maximum daily dose of 26 mg (13 mg twice daily).

Discontinuation: When discontinuing treatment, decrease the dose gradually. As

with all anti-epileptic medicines, avoid abrupt discontinuation when possible to

minimize the risk of increased seizure frequency and status epilepticus. A final

echocardiogram should be conducted 3-6 months after the last dose of treatment

with fenfluramine. Renal impairment: Generally, no dose adjustment is

recommended when administered to patients with mild to severe renal impairment,

however, a slower titration may be considered. If adverse reactions are

reported, a dose reduction may be needed. Has not been studied in patients with

end-stage renal disease. Not known if fenfluramine or its active metabolite,

norfenfluramine, is dialyzable. Hepatic impairment: Hepatic impairment:

Generally, no dose adjustment is recommended when Fintepla is administered

without concomitant stiripentol to patients with mild and moderate hepatic

impairment (Child-Pugh Class A and B). In patients with severe hepatic

impairment (Child-Pugh C) not receiving concomitant stiripentol, the maximum

dosage is 0.2mg/kg twice daily, and the maximal total daily dose is 17 mg. There

are limited clinical data on the use of Fintepla with stiripentol in patients

with mild impaired hepatic function. A slower titration may be considered in

patients with hepatic impairment and a dose reduction may be needed if adverse

reactions are reported. No clinical data is available on the use of Fintepla

with stiripentol in moderate and severe hepatic impairment, therefore not

recommended for use. Elderly: No data available. Paediatric population: Safety

and efficacy in children below 2 years of age not yet established. No data

available.



Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to active substance or any excipients.

Aortic or mitral valvular heart disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Within 14 days of the administration of monoamine oxidase inhibitors due to an

increased risk of serotonin syndrome.



Warnings and Precautions: Aortic or mitral valvular heart disease and pulmonary

arterial hypertension: Prior to starting treatment, patients must undergo an

echocardiogram to establish a baseline and exclude any pre-existing valvular

heart disease or pulmonary hypertension. Conduct echocardiogram monitoring every

6 months for the first 2 years and annually thereafter. If an echocardiogram

indicates pathological valvular changes, consider follow-up earlier to evaluate

whether the abnormality is persistent. If pathological abnormalities seen on

echocardiogram, evaluate the benefit versus risk of continuing fenfluramine

treatment with the prescriber, caregiver and cardiologist. Once treatment is

discontinued for any reasons, a final echocardiogram should be conducted 3-6

months after the last dose of treatment with fenfluramine. If echocardiogram

findings suggestive of pulmonary arterial hypertension, perform a repeat

echocardiogram as soon as possible and within 3 months to confirm these

findings. If echocardiogram finding is confirmed suggestive of an increased

probability of pulmonary arterial hypertension defined as intermediate

probability, conduct a benefit-risk evaluation of continuation of Fintepla by

the prescriber, carer and cardiologist. If echocardiogram suggests a high

probability, it is recommended fenfluramine treatment should be stopped.

Decreased appetite and weight loss: Fenfluramine can cause decreased appetite

and weight loss - an additive effect can occur in combination with other

anti-epileptic medicines such as stiripentol. Monitor the patient's weight.

Undertake risk-benefit evaluation before starting treatment if history of

anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. Fintepla controlled access programme: A

controlled access programme has been created to 1) prevent off-label use in

weight management in obese patients and 2) confirm that prescribing physicians

have been informed of the need for periodic cardiac monitoring in patients

taking Fintepla. Somnolence: Fenfluramine can cause somnolence which could be

potentiated by other central nervous system depressants. Suicidal behaviour and

ideation: Suicidal behaviour and ideation have been reported in patients treated

with anti-epileptic medicines in several indications. Advise patients and

caregivers to seek medical advice should any signs of suicidal behaviour and

ideation emerge. Serotonin syndrome: Serotonin syndrome, a potentially

life-threatening condition, may occur with fenfluramine treatment, particularly

with concomitant use of other serotonergic agents; with agents that impair

metabolism of serotonin such as MAOIs; or with antipsychotics that may affect

the serotonergic neurotransmitter systems. Carefully observe the patient,

particularly during treatment initiation and dose increases. Increased seizure

frequency: A clinically relevant increase in seizure frequency may occur during

treatment, which may require adjustment in the dose of fenfluramine and/or

concomitant anti-epileptic medicines, or discontinuation of fenfluramine, should

the benefit-risk be negative. Cyproheptadine: Cyproheptadine is a potent

serotonin receptor antagonist and may therefore decrease the efficacy of

fenfluramine. If cyproheptadine is added to treatment with fenfluramine, monitor

patient for worsening of seizures. If fenfluramine treatment is initiated in a

patient taking cyproheptadine, fenfluramine's efficacy may be reduced. Glaucoma:

Fenfluramine can cause mydriasis and can precipitate angle closure glaucoma.

Discontinue therapy in patients with acute decreases in visual acuity. Consider

discontinuation if ocular pain of unknown origin. Effect of CYP1A2 or CYP2B6

inducers: Co-administration with strong CYP1A2 inducers or CYP2B6 inducers will

decrease fenfluramine plasma concentrations, which may lower the efficacy of

fenfluramine. If co-administration is considered necessary, the patient should

be monitored for reduced efficacy and a dose increase of fenfluramine could be

considered provided that it does not exceed twice the maximum daily dose (52

mg/day). If a strong CYP1A2 or CYP2B6 inducer is discontinued during maintenance

treatment with fenfluramine, consider gradual reduction of the fenfluramine

dosage to the dose administered prior to initiating the inducer. Effect of

CYP1A2 or CYP2D6 inhibitors: Initiation of concomitant treatment with a strong

CYP1A2 or CYP2D6 inhibitor may result in higher exposure and, therefore, adverse

events should be monitored, and a dose reduction may be needed in some patients.

Excipients: Contains sodium ethyl para-hydroxybenzoate (E 215) and sodium methyl

para-hydroxybenzoate (E 219) - may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed).

It also contains sulfur dioxide (E 220) which may rarely cause severe

hypersensitivity reactions and bronchospasm. Patients with rare

glucose-galactose malabsorption should not take this medicine. The product

contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg) per the maximum daily dose of 12 mL;

essentially 'sodium-free'. Contains glucose - may be harmful to teeth.

Interactions: Pharmacodynamic interactions with other CNS depressants increase

the risk of aggravated central nervous system depression. An increase in dose

may be necessary when coadministered with rifampicin or a strong CYP1A2 or

CYP2B6 inducer. In in vitro studies coadministration with a strong CYP1A2 or

CYP2D6 inhibitor may result in higher exposure (see section 4.4 of the SmPC).

Coadministration with CYP2D6 substrates or MATE1 substrates may increase their

plasma concentrations. Co-administration with CYP2B6 or CYP3A4 substrates may

decrease their plasma concentrations. Pregnancy and lactation: Limited data in

pregnant women. As a precaution, avoid use of Fintepla in pregnancy. It is

unknown whether fenfluramine/metabolites are excreted in human milk. Animal data

have shown excretion of fenfluramine/metabolites in milk. A decision must be

made whether to discontinue breast-feeding or to discontinue/abstain from

Fintepla taking into account the benefit of breast-feeding for the child and the

benefit of therapy for the woman. Drive and use machines.: Fintepla has moderate

influence on the ability to drive/ use machines as it may cause somnolence and

fatigue. Advise patients not to drive or operate machinery until they have

sufficient experience to gauge whether it adversely affects their abilities.



Adverse effects: Dravet syndrome: Very common (>=1/10): Upper respiratory tract

infection, decreased appetite, somnolence, diarrhoea, pyrexia, fatigue, blood

glucose decreased, echocardiogram abnormal (Consisted of trace and mild mitral

regurgitation, and trace aortic regurgitation, which are considered

physiologic). Common (>=1/100 to <1/10): Bronchitis, abnormal behaviour,

aggression, agitation, insomnia, mood swings, ataxia, hypotonia, lethargy,

seizure, status epilepticus, tremor, constipation, salivary hypersecretion,

weight decreased and blood prolactin increased. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome: Very

common (>=1/10): Upper respiratory tract infection, decreased appetite,

somnolence, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue. Common (>=1/100 to <1/10): Bronchitis,

influenza, pneumonia, seizure, status epilepticus, lethargy, tremor,

constipation, salivary hypersecretion, blood prolactin increased, weight

decreased, fall. Refer to SmPC for other adverse reactions.



This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow

quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are

asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.



Refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for other adverse

reactions and full Prescribing Information: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documen

ts/product-information/fintepla-epar-product-information_en.pdf .



FINTEPLA® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.



Important Safety Information about BRIVIACT® (brivaracetam) in the EU [28]



Therapeutic indications: BRIVIACT is indicated as adjunctive therapy in the

treatment of partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalisation in

adults, adolescents and children from 2 years of age with epilepsy.



Posology and method of administration: The physician should prescribe the most

appropriate formulation and strength according to weight and dose. It is

recommended to parent and care giver to administer BRIVIACT oral solution with

the measuring device (10 ml or 5 ml oral dosing syringe) provided in the carton

box. BRIVIACT solution for injection/infusion is an alternative route of

administration for patients when oral administration is temporarily not

feasible. There is no experience with twice daily intravenous administration of

brivaracetam for a period longer than 4 days. Adults: The recommended starting

dose is 50 or 100 mg/day based on physician's assessment of required for seizure

reduction versus potential side effects. Brivaracetam can be taken with or

without food. Based on individual patient response and tolerability, the dose

may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 50 mg/day to 200 mg/day. Children

and adolescents weighing 50 kg or more: The recommended starting dose is 50

mg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at 100 mg/day based on physician's

assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended maintenance dose is 100

mg/day. Based on individual patient response, the dose may be adjusted in the

effective dose range of 50 mg/day to 200 mg/day. Children and adolescents

weighing from 20 kg to less than 50 kg: The recommended starting dose is 1

mg/kg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at doses up to 2 mg/kg/day based

on physician's assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended

maintenance dose is 2 mg/kg/day. Based on individual patient response, the dose

may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 1 mg/kg/day to 4 mg/kg/day.

Children weighing from 10 kg to less than 20 kg: The recommended starting dose

is 1 mg/kg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at doses up to 2.5 mg/kg/day

based on physician's assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended

maintenance dose is 2.5 mg/kg/day. Based on individual patient response, the

dose may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 1 mg/kg/day to 5 mg/kg/day.

For adults, adolescents and children from 2 years of age, the dose should be

administered in two equally divided doses, approximately 12 hours apart.



If patients miss one dose or more, it is recommended that they take a single

dose as soon as they remember and take the following dose at the usual morning

or evening time. Brivaracetam oral solution can be diluted in water or juice

shortly before swallowing; a nasogastric tube or a gastrostomy tube may also be

used. Brivaracetam may be initiated with either intravenous or oral

administration. When converting from oral to intravenous administration or vice

versa, the total daily dose and frequency of administration should be

maintained. Brivaracetam may be administered as an intravenous bolus without

dilution or diluted in a compatible diluent and administered as a 15-minute

intravenous infusion. This medicinal product must not be mixed with other

medicinal products. Brivaracetam bolus injection or intravenous infusion has not

been studied in acute conditions, e.g. status epilepticus, and is therefore not

recommended for such conditions. For patients from 16 years of age, if

brivaracetam has to be discontinued, it is recommended that the dose is reduced

gradually by 50 mg/day on a weekly basis. For patients below the age of 16

years, if brivaracetam has to be discontinued, it is recommended that the dose

is reduced by a maximum of half the dose every week until a dose of 1 mg/kg/day

(for patients with a body weight less than 50 kg) or 50 mg/day (for patients

with body weight of 50 kg or more) is reached. After 1 week of treatment at 50

mg/day, a final week of treatment at 20 mg/day is recommended. No dose

adjustment is needed for elderly patients (>=65 years of age) or for those with

renal impairment. Based on data in adults, no dose adjustment is necessary in

paediatric patients with impaired renal function. No clinical data are available

on paediatric patients with renal impairment. Brivaracetam is not recommended

for patients with end-stage renal disease undergoing dialysis due to lack of

data. Exposure to brivaracetam was increased in patients with chronic liver

disease. In patients with hepatic impairment, the following adjusted doses,

administered in 2 divided doses, approximately 12 hours apart, are recommended

for all stages of hepatic impairment: In adults, adolescents and children

weighing >=50 kg, a 50 mg/day starting dose is recommended, with a maximum daily

dose of 150 mg/day. For adolescents and children weighing from 20 kg to <50 kg,

a 1 mg/kg/day is recommended, with a maximum daily dose of 3 mg/kg/day. For

children weighing from 10 kg to <20 kg, a 1 mg/kg/day is recommended, with a

maximum daily dose of 4 mg/kg/day. No clinical data are available in paediatric

patients with hepatic impairment. The efficacy of brivaracetam in paediatric

patients aged less than 2 years has not yet been established.



Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance, other pyrrolidone

derivatives or any of the excipients. Special warnings and precautions for use:

Suicidal ideation and behaviour have been reported in patients treated with

anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) in several indications, including brivaracetam.

Patients should be monitored for signs of suicidal ideation and behaviours and

appropriate treatment should be considered. Patients (and caregivers) should be

advised to seek medical advice should any signs of suicidal ideation or

behaviour emerge. Clinical data on the use of brivaracetam in patients with

pre-existing hepatic impairment are limited. Dose adjustments are recommended

for patients with hepatic impairment. Brivaracetam film-coated tablets contain

lactose. Patients with rare hereditary problems of galactose intolerance, total

lactase deficiency or glucose-galactose malabsorption should not take

brivaracetam. Brivaracetam film-coated tablets, solution for injection/infusion

and oral solution contain less than 1 mmol sodium (23mg) per tablet/vial/ml

respectively, that is to say essentially 'sodium free'. Brivaracetam oral

solution contains 168 mg sorbitol (E420) in each ml. Patients with hereditary

fructose intolerance (HFI) should not take this medicinal product. The oral

solution contains methyl parahydroxybenzoate (E218), which may cause allergic

reactions (possibly delayed). Brivaracetam oral solution contains propylene

glycol (E1520).



Interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of interaction: In

clinical studies, although patient numbers were limited, brivaracetam had no

observed benefit over placebo among patients taking concomitant levetiracetam.

No additional safety or tolerability concern was observed. In an interaction

study between brivaracetam 200 mg single dose and ethanol 0.6 g/L continuous

infusion in healthy volunteers, there was no pharmacokinetic interaction, but

the effect of alcohol on psychomotor function, attention and memory was

approximately doubled with the intake of brivaracetam. Intake of brivaracetam

with alcohol is not recommended. In vitro data suggest that brivaracetam has a

low interaction potential. The main disposition pathway of brivaracetam® is by

CYPindependent hydrolysis; a second pathway involves hydroxylation mediated by

CYP2C19. Brivaracetam plasma concentrations may increase when co-administered

with CYP2C19 strong inhibitors (e.g. fluconazole, fluvoxamine), but the risk of

a clinically relevant CYP2C19 mediated interaction is considered to be low.

Limited clinical data are available implying that coadministration of

cannabidiol may increase the plasma exposure of brivaracetam, possibly through

CYP2C19 inhibition, but the clinical relevance is uncertain. In healthy

subjects, co-administration with the strong enzyme inducer rifampicin (600

mg/day for 5 days), decreased brivaracetam area under the plasma concentration

curve (AUC) by 45%. Prescribers should consider adjusting the dose of

brivaracetam in patients starting or ending treatment with rifampicin.

Brivaracetam plasma concentrations are decreased when co-administered with

strong enzyme-inducing AEDs (carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin) but no

dose adjustment is required. Other strong enzyme inducers such as St John's wort

(Hypericum perforatum) may decrease the systemic exposure of brivaracetam.

Starting or ending treatment with St John's wort should be done with caution.

Brivaracetam at 50 or 150 mg/day did not affect the AUC of midazolam

(metabolised by CYP3A4). The risk of clinically relevant CYP3A4 interactions is

considered low. In vitro studies have shown that brivaracetam exhibits little or

no inhibition of CYP450 isoforms except for CYP2C19 and may therefore increase

plasma concentrations of medicinal products metabolised by CYP2C19 (e.g.

lansoprazole, omeprazole, diazepam). Brivaracetam did not induce CYP1A1/2 but

induced CYP3A4 and CYP2B6 in vitro. No CYP3A4 induction was found in vivo.

CYP2B6 induction has not been investigated in vivo and brivaracetam may decrease

plasma concentrations of medicinal products metabolised by CYP2B6 (e.g.

efavirenz). In vitro interaction studies to determine the potential inhibitory

effects on transporters concluded that there were no clinically relevant

effects, except for OAT3. In vitro, brivaracetam inhibits OAT3 with a half

maximal inhibitory concentration 42-fold higher than the Cmax at the highest

clinical dose. Brivaracetam 200 mg/day may increase plasma concentrations of

medicinal products transported by OAT3. Brivaracetam is a moderate reversible

inhibitor of epoxide hydrolase, resulting in an increased concentration of

carbamazepine epoxide, an active metabolite of carbamazepine. In controlled

clinical studies, carbamazepine epoxide plasma concentration increased by a mean

of 37%, 62% and 98% with little variability at Brivaracetam doses of 50 mg/day,

100 mg/day and 200 mg/day, respectively. No safety risks were observed. There

was no additive effect of brivaracetam and valproate on the AUC of carbamazepine

epoxide. No dose adjustment is needed when brivaracetam is co-administered with

carbamazepine, phenobarbital or phenytoin. Brivaracetam had no clinically

relevant effect on the plasma concentrations of clobazam, clonazepam,

lacosamide, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, oxcarbazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin,

pregabalin, topiramate, valproic acid or zonisamide. There are no data available

on the effects of clobazam, clonazepam, lacosamide, pregabalin or zonisamide on

brivaracetam plasma concentrations. Co-administration of brivaracetam (100

mg/day) with an oral contraceptive containing ethinylestradiol (0.03 mg) and

levonorgestrel (0.15 mg) did not influence the pharmacokinetics of either

substance. However, when brivaracetam was coadministered at a dose of 400 mg/day

(twice the recommended maximum daily dose), a reduction in estrogen and

progestin AUCs of 27% and 23%, respectively, was observed without impact on

suppression of ovulation. Pregnancy: Data on the use of brivaracetam in pregnant

women are limited. There are no data on placental transfer in humans, but

brivaracetam was shown to readily cross the placenta in rats. The potential risk

for humans is unknown. Animal studies did not detect any teratogenic potential

of brivaracetam. In clinical studies, adjunctive brivaracetam used concomitantly

with carbamazepine induced a dose-related increase in the concentration of the

active metabolite, carbamazepine-epoxide. There are insufficient data to

determine the clinical significance of this effect in pregnancy. Brivaracetam

should not be used during pregnancy unless clinically necessary. Breast-feeding:

Brivaracetam is excreted in human breast milk. The decision to discontinue

either breastfeeding or brivaracetam should be made based on the benefit of the

medicinal product to the mother. In case of co-administration of brivaracetam

and carbamazepine, the amount of carbamazepine-epoxide excreted in breast milk

could increase. The clinical significance remains unknown. Fertility: No human

data on the effect of brivaracetam on fertility are available. There was no

effect on fertility in rats. Effects on ability to drive and use machines :

Brivaracetam has minor or moderate influence on the ability to drive and use

machines. Patients should be advised not to drive a car or to operate other

potentially hazardous machines until they are familiar with the effects of

brivaracetam on their ability to perform such activities. Undesirable effects:

The most frequently reported adverse reactions with brivaracetam were somnolence

(14.3%) and dizziness (11.0%); they were usually mild-to-moderate in intensity.

Somnolence and fatigue were reported at a higher incidence with increasing dose.

Very common adverse reactions (>=1%-<10%) were influenza, decreased appetite,

depression, anxiety, insomnia, irritability, convulsion, vertigo, upper

respiratory tract infections, cough, nausea, vomiting, constipation and fatigue.

Neutropenia was reported in 6/1099 (0.5%) of brivaracetam and none (0/459) of

the placebo-treated patients. Four of these subjects had decreased neutrophil

counts at baseline. None of the neutropenia cases were severe, required any

specific treatment or led to discontinuation of brivaracetam and none had

associated infections. Suicidal ideation was reported in 0.3% (3/1099) of

brivaracetam and 0.7% (3/459) of placebo-treated patients. In short-term

clinical studies of brivaracetam in patients with epilepsy, there were no cases

of completed suicide and suicide attempt; however, both were reported in

open-label extension studies. The safety profile of brivaracetam observed in

children from 1 month of age was consistent with the safety profile observed in

adults. In the open label, uncontrolled, long-term studies suicidal ideation was

reported in 4.7 % of paediatric patients (assessed from 6 years onwards, more

common in adolescents) compared with 2.4 % of adults and behavioural disorders

were reported in 24.8 % of paediatric patients compared with 15.1 % of adults.

The majority of events were mild or moderate in intensity, were non-serious, and

did not lead to discontinuation of study drug. An additional adverse reaction

reported in children was psychomotor hyperactivity (4.7 %). No specific pattern

of adverse event (AE) was identified in children from 1 month to < 4 years of

age when compared to older paediatric age groups. No significant safety

information was identified indicating the increasing incidence of a particular

AE in this age group. As data available in children younger than 2 years of age

are limited, brivaracetam is not indicated in this age range. Limited clinical

data are available in neonates. Reactions suggestive of immediate (Type I)

hypersensitivity have been reported in a small number of brivaracetam patients

(9/3022) during clinical development. Overdose: There is limited clinical

experience with brivaracetam overdose in humans. Somnolence and dizziness have

been reported in a healthy subject taking a single dose of 1,400 mg of

brivaracetam. The following adverse reactions were reported with brivaracetam

overdose: nausea, vertigo, balance disorder, anxiety, fatigue, irritability,

aggression, insomnia, depression, and suicidal ideation in the postmarketing

experience. In general, the adverse reactions associated with brivaracetam

overdose were consistent with the known adverse reactions. There is no specific

antidote for overdose with brivaracetam. Treatment of an overdose should include

general supportive measures. Since <10% of brivaracetam is excreted in urine,

haemodialysis is not expected to significantly enhance brivaracetam clearance.



Refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for other adverse

reactions and full Prescribing Information: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documen

ts/product-information/briviact-epar-product-information_en.pdf



BRIVIACT® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.



References:



1. Fintepla® EU SmPC. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/produ

ct-information/fintepla-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed: July 2025.



2. Schoonjans A, et al. Tolerability and Safety of Fenfluramine and Global

Functioning of Patients in a Combined Open-label Extension Study of Children and

Adults With Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes. IEC. 2025. Abstract number:

921.



3. Wilkinson AL, et al. Unpredictable Seizures and Disruptive Behavior in

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a Caregiver

Survey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1389.



4. Rodriguez Solis B, et al. Barriers and benefits of identifying patients with

DEE in adult care settings. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 2009.



5. Trinka E, et al. Describing the Population of Patients with Prolonged

Seizures: Results from a Global Real-World Point In-Time Study. IEC. 2025.

Abstract number: 711.



6. Sile B, et al. Seizure Duration and Time-point Cutoffs for Statistically

Defining a Prolonged Seizure: A Post-Hoc Analysis of the SCORE Video-EEG

Database. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 712.



7. Kaye D, et al. Characterising Patient and Caregiver Experiences Resulting

from Prolonged Seizures. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 625.



8. Sain N, et al. Understanding and Optimising the Seizure Emergency Pathway.

IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 630.



9. Shafer P, et al. Global Seizure Rescue Medication Landscape: Availability &

Reimbursement. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 628.



10. Specchio N, et al. A checklist to support the diagnosis of Lennox-Gastaut

syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1926.



11. Soto Insuga V, et al. Improving Lives in Dravet Syndrome: Overcoming

Challenges in the Family Journey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1063.



12. Lothe A, et al. A Retrospective Claims Study Evaluating Mortality in

Patients With Lennox-Gastaut or Dravet Syndromes in the United States. IEC.

2025. Abstract number: 912.



13. Montero V, et al. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Situation analysis and Family

Journey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1071.



14. Nabbout R, et al. Impact of Fenfluramine on Convulsive Seizure Frequency in

Dose-Capped Patients With Dravet Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 926.



15. Lagae L, et al. A Stratified Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of Fenfluramine

in Patients With Dravet Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 917.



16. Wirrell E, et al. Real-World Use of Fenfluramine for Dravet Syndrome: a

Retrospective Cohort Study Using a National Pharmacy Database. IEC. 2025.

Abstract number: 1112.



17. Gjerulfsen CE, et al. Non-seizure benefits of long-term fenfluramine

treatment in pediatric patients with Dravet syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract

number: 955.



18. Rosendahl A, et al. Prospective evaluation of non-seizure benefits related

to treatment with fenfluramine in pediatric and adult patients with Dravet

syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 957.



19. Lothe A, et al. A European Study of the Effectiveness of Risk Minimisation

Measures for Fenfluramine Oral Solution in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut

Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1389.



20. Dransfeld CR, et al. Use of Fenfluramine and Cannabidiol in Daily Practice:

A Retrospective Analysis of German Prescription Claims. IEC. 2025. Abstract

number: 312.



21. Mittur A, et al. Exposure-Response Relationships of Fenfluramine in Patients

With Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number:

1983.



22. Zuberi S, et al. Post-hoc Analysis of Fenfluramine for Lennox-Gastaut

Syndrome by Baseline Frequency Quartiles of Seizures Associated With a Fall.

IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 911.



23. Rodriguez N, et al. AAV gene therapy at neonatal age in a mouse model of

STXBP1 haploinsufficiency. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 226.



24. Gomes AR, et al. Rescue of neuronal activity in iPSC-derived STXBP1 in vitro

disease models using viral vectors. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 936.



25. Niespodziany I, et al. In vitro electrophysiological study of hippocampal

network activity in a mouse model of STXBP1 haploinsufficiency. IEC. 2025.

Poster number: 841.



26. Herrewegen YVD, et al. Expression and quantification of STXBP1 splice

variants in rodent and primate brain tissues. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 996.



27. Briviact® EU SmPC. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/prod

uct-information/briviact-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed: July 2025.



28. Zafeiriou D, et al. Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Paediatric and Adult

Patients With Focal-Onset Seizures in Mid-European Countries: 12-Month,

Real-World Outcomes from the BRIVA-REG Study. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 708.



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492557/UCB_Logo.jpg



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucb-presents-l

atest-research-and-clinical-advancement-across-leading-epilepsy-portfolio-at-int

ernational-epilepsy-congress-302541780.html



