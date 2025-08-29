    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    UCB presents latest research and clinical advancement across leading epilepsy portfolio at International Epilepsy Congress

    - 26 scientific abstracts, including two oral presentations, demonstrate UCB's
    ongoing commitment to advancing research for people living with epilepsies
    - Data include an open-label extension study describing the long-term safety of
    FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine)[1] and global functioning in children and adults with
    Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome[2]
    - Data provide insights on developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs),
    including a qualitative study addressing diagnostic challenges and benefits in
    adult care settings, and a caregiver survey exploring the daily impacts of
    unpredictable seizures and disruptive behaviors[3],[4]
    - Additional focus on defining prolonged seizures and their real-world impact on
    patients and caregivers[5],[6],[7]

    UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present 26
    abstracts from its epilepsy portfolio at the International Epilepsy Congress
    (IEC) Congress, Lisbon, Portugal, August 30 - September 3, 2025. Data will focus
    on developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), such as Dravet syndrome
    (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), as well as prolonged seizures, seizure
    emergencies and early pipeline research.

    Dimitrios Bourikas, Global Medical Head of DEE and Epilepsy , UCB, commented:
    "At UCB, we are committed to driving improvements in all aspects of care for
    people living with epilepsies and severe epileptic conditions. The breadth of
    data we are presenting at the International Epilepsy Congress reflects our
    dedication to advancing innovative solutions that address real-world patient
    needs. By deepening insights into disease mechanisms, treatment outcomes, and
    the experiences of both patients and caregivers, we strive to shape a better
    future for those affected by epileptic conditions."

    Highlights of data to be presented at IEC :

    Fenfluramine:

    A combined open-label extension (OLE) study enrolled 412 patients with DS or LGS
    who had participated in three previous fenfluramine studies, reporting no new or
    unexpected safety signals and long-term sustained benefit.[2]

    Barriers and benefits of identifying patients with DEEs in adult care settings:

    Although the diagnosis of DEEs in children has become routine, significant
    diagnostic gaps remain for adults. This qualitative study, based on interviews
    with caregivers and healthcare professionals in the UK, Germany, France, and
    Spain, found that a confirmed diagnosis fosters holistic care, which may improve
    quality of life (QoL), enhance communication and reduce risk of hospitalization
    for patients.[4]

    Unpredictable seizures and disruptive behavior in DEEs: Interim results of a
    caregiver survey:

    An internet-based anonymous 63-question survey was distributed to caregivers of
    patients with DEEs by multiple DEE-specific patient groups. Nearly half of
    caregivers reported that high rates of disruptive seizures/behavior led to
    temporary loss in abilities, previously associated with reduced quality of
    life.[3]

    Prolonged seizures:

    - Research characterizing patient and caregiver experiences of prolonged
    seizures describes unmet needs and the significant short-term and long-term
    negative impact on quality of life.[7]
    - Real-world data from Adelphi's Prolonged Seizure Disease Specific
    Programme(TM) characterizes the definition, prevalence, and patient population
    of prolonged seizures finding that people living with epilepsy experiencing
    prolonged seizures encounter significant seizure worry due to their seizure.
    In addition, these seizures regularly progress to status epilepticus and/or
    seizure clusters, leading to emergency care and hospital admissions, despite
    best practice.[5]
    - A post hoc analysis of video-EEG recordings from 725 patients explores seizure
    duration and time-point cutoffs for statistically defining possible and
    probable prolonged seizures by seizure type, supporting the 2-minute cutoff
    for tonic-clonic seizures (focal/generalized onset) and suggesting a 1 to 3
    minutes cutoff for other seizures, confirming that most seizure are abnormally
    prolonged at 2 minutes or less[6]
    - Seizure pathways: A qualitative study aimed to understand the end-to-end care
    process for acute seizure emergencies finding that a stronger focus on
    outpatient guidelines could empower patients and caregivers to manage
    prolonged seizures in the outpatient setting, potentially avoiding unnecessary
    seizure escalation, injury, hospitalization and death.[8]
    - Acute medication landscape: A global analysis assessed the availability and
    reimbursement coverage of seizure acute medications for use in the outpatient
    setting.[9]

    Lennox-Gastaut syndrome:

    Diagnosing LGS is challenging due to the heterogeneity of its clinical
    presentation and symptom evolution over time. A group of ten epilepsy experts
    from seven countries convened to develop a simple-to-use checklist for
    non-specialists to support LGS diagnosis, using the International League Against
    Epilepsy criteria as a framework.[10]

    UCB-sponsored symposium: Time matters in developmental and epileptic
    encephalopathies

    - Date: Monday, September 1st, 13:55 - 15:05
    - Overview: The upcoming symposium aims to enhance knowledge and awareness of
    the broader impact of DEEs in adulthood - beyond seizure control. The session
    will focus on improving diagnosis, understanding treatment journeys and
    addressing barriers to care in order to drive better individual outcomes.

    UCB presentations during the International Epilepsy Congress (IEC) Congress
    Annual Meeting

    Lead Author Abstract Title

    DEEs

    Wilkinson AL, et al[3] Oral presentation: Unpredictable Seizures and
    Disruptive Behavior in Developmental and

    Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a
    Caregiver Survey

    Specchio N, et al[10] A checklist to support the diagnosis of
    Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

    Rodriguez Solis B, et al[4] Barriers and benefits of identifying patients
    with DEE in adult care settings

    Soto Insuga V, et al[11] Improving Lives in Dravet Syndrome: Overcoming
    Challenges in the Family Journey

    Lothe A, et al[12] A Retrospective Claims Study Evaluating
    Mortality in Patients With Lennox-Gastaut or

    Dravet Syndromes in the United States

    Montero V, et al[13] Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Situation analysis and
    Family Journey.

    Seizures

    Trinka E, et al[5] Describing the Population of Patients with
    Prolonged Seizures: Results from a Global
    Real-World

    Point In-Time Study

    Sile B, et al[6] Seizure Duration and Time-point Cutoffs for
    Statistically Defining a Prolonged Seizure: A
    Post-Hoc

    Analysis of the SCORE Video-EEG Database

    Kaye D, et al[7] Characterising Patient and Caregiver Experiences
    Resulting from Prolonged Seizures

    Sain N, et al[8] Understanding and Optimising the Seizure
    Emergency Pathway

    Shafer P, et al[9] Global Seizure Rescue Medication Landscape:
    Availability & Reimbursement

    Fenfluramine

    Nabbout R, et al[14] Impact of Fenfluramine on Convulsive Seizure
    Frequency in Dose-Capped Patients With

    Dravet Syndrome

    Lagae L, at al[15] A Stratified Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of
    Fenfluramine in Patients With Dravet Syndrome

    Wirrell E, et al[16] Oral presentation: Real-World Use of
    Fenfluramine for Dravet Syndrome: a
    Retrospective Cohort

    Study Using a National Pharmacy Database

    Gjerulfsen CE, et al[17] Non-seizure benefits of long-term fenfluramine
    treatment in pediatric patients with Dravet
    syndrome

    Rosendahl A, et al[18] Prospective evaluation of non-seizure benefits
    related to treatment with fenfluramine in
    pediatric and

    adult patients with Dravet syndrome

    Schoonjans A, et al[2] Tolerability and Safety of Fenfluramine and
    Global Functioning of Patients in a Combined
    Open-label

    Extension Study of Children and Adults With
    Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes

    Lothe A, et al[19] A European Study of the Effectiveness of Risk
    Minimisation Measures for Fenfluramine Oral

    Solution in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut
    Syndrome

    Dransfeld CR, et al[20] Use of Fenfluramine and Cannabidiol in Daily
    Practice: A Retrospective Analysis of German

    Prescription Claims

    Mittur A, et al[21] Exposure-Response Relationships of Fenfluramine
    in Patients With Dravet Syndrome and

    Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

    Zuberi S, et al[22] Post-hoc Analysis of Fenfluramine for
    Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome by Baseline Frequency
    Quartiles

    of Seizures Associated With a Fall

    Early pipeline:

    Rodriguez N, et al[23] AAV gene therapy at neonatal age in a mouse
    model of STXBP1 haploinsufficiency

    Gomes AR, et al[24] Rescue of neuronal activity in iPSC-derived
    STXBP1 in vitro disease models using viral
    vectors

    Niespodziany I, et al[25] In vitro electrophysiological study of
    hippocampal network activity in a mouse model of

    STXBP1 haploinsufficiency

    Herrewegen YVD, et al[26] Expression and quantification of STXBP1 splice
    variants in rodent and primate brain tissues

    Brivaracetam [27]

    Zafeiriou D, et al.[28] Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Paediatric
    and Adult Patients With Focal-Onset Seizures in

    Mid-European Countries: 12-Month, Real-World
    Outcomes from the BRIVA-REG Study


    Important Safety Information about FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) in the EU [1]

    Indications: Treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and
    Lennox-Gastaut syndrome as an add-on therapy to other anti-epileptic medicines
    for patients 2 years of age and older.

    Dosage and Administration: Please refer to SmPC for full information. Should be
    initiated and supervised by physicians with experience in the treatment of
    epilepsy. Fintepla is prescribed and dispensed according to the Fintepla
    controlled access programme. Dravet syndrome: Patients who are not taking
    stiripentol: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7
    days, if tolerated, can increase dose to 0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day).
    After an additional 7 days, if tolerated and further seizure reduction required,
    can increase dose to a maximum of 0.35 mg/kg twice daily (0.7 mg/kg/day), which
    is the recommended maintenance dose. Patients requiring more rapid titration may
    increase the dose every 4 days. Do not exceed maximum daily dose of 26 mg (13 mg
    twice daily). Patients who are taking stiripentol: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg
    twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7 days, if tolerated, can increase dose to
    0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day), which is the recommended maintenance
    dose. Patients requiring more rapid titration may increase the dose every 4
    days. Do not exceed a total dose of 17 mg (8.6 mg twice daily). Lennox-Gastaut
    syndrome: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7 days,
    the dose should be increased to 0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day), if
    tolerated. After an additional 7 days, if tolerated, dose should be increased to
    0.35 mg/kg twice daily (0.7 mg/kg/day), which is the recommended maintenance
    dose. Do not exceed maximum daily dose of 26 mg (13 mg twice daily).
    Discontinuation: When discontinuing treatment, decrease the dose gradually. As
    with all anti-epileptic medicines, avoid abrupt discontinuation when possible to
    minimize the risk of increased seizure frequency and status epilepticus. A final
    echocardiogram should be conducted 3-6 months after the last dose of treatment
    with fenfluramine. Renal impairment: Generally, no dose adjustment is
    recommended when administered to patients with mild to severe renal impairment,
    however, a slower titration may be considered. If adverse reactions are
    reported, a dose reduction may be needed. Has not been studied in patients with
    end-stage renal disease. Not known if fenfluramine or its active metabolite,
    norfenfluramine, is dialyzable. Hepatic impairment: Hepatic impairment:
    Generally, no dose adjustment is recommended when Fintepla is administered
    without concomitant stiripentol to patients with mild and moderate hepatic
    impairment (Child-Pugh Class A and B). In patients with severe hepatic
    impairment (Child-Pugh C) not receiving concomitant stiripentol, the maximum
    dosage is 0.2mg/kg twice daily, and the maximal total daily dose is 17 mg. There
    are limited clinical data on the use of Fintepla with stiripentol in patients
    with mild impaired hepatic function. A slower titration may be considered in
    patients with hepatic impairment and a dose reduction may be needed if adverse
    reactions are reported. No clinical data is available on the use of Fintepla
    with stiripentol in moderate and severe hepatic impairment, therefore not
    recommended for use. Elderly: No data available. Paediatric population: Safety
    and efficacy in children below 2 years of age not yet established. No data
    available.

    Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to active substance or any excipients.
    Aortic or mitral valvular heart disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
    Within 14 days of the administration of monoamine oxidase inhibitors due to an
    increased risk of serotonin syndrome.

    Warnings and Precautions: Aortic or mitral valvular heart disease and pulmonary
    arterial hypertension: Prior to starting treatment, patients must undergo an
    echocardiogram to establish a baseline and exclude any pre-existing valvular
    heart disease or pulmonary hypertension. Conduct echocardiogram monitoring every
    6 months for the first 2 years and annually thereafter. If an echocardiogram
    indicates pathological valvular changes, consider follow-up earlier to evaluate
    whether the abnormality is persistent. If pathological abnormalities seen on
    echocardiogram, evaluate the benefit versus risk of continuing fenfluramine
    treatment with the prescriber, caregiver and cardiologist. Once treatment is
    discontinued for any reasons, a final echocardiogram should be conducted 3-6
    months after the last dose of treatment with fenfluramine. If echocardiogram
    findings suggestive of pulmonary arterial hypertension, perform a repeat
    echocardiogram as soon as possible and within 3 months to confirm these
    findings. If echocardiogram finding is confirmed suggestive of an increased
    probability of pulmonary arterial hypertension defined as intermediate
    probability, conduct a benefit-risk evaluation of continuation of Fintepla by
    the prescriber, carer and cardiologist. If echocardiogram suggests a high
    probability, it is recommended fenfluramine treatment should be stopped.
    Decreased appetite and weight loss: Fenfluramine can cause decreased appetite
    and weight loss - an additive effect can occur in combination with other
    anti-epileptic medicines such as stiripentol. Monitor the patient's weight.
    Undertake risk-benefit evaluation before starting treatment if history of
    anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. Fintepla controlled access programme: A
    controlled access programme has been created to 1) prevent off-label use in
    weight management in obese patients and 2) confirm that prescribing physicians
    have been informed of the need for periodic cardiac monitoring in patients
    taking Fintepla. Somnolence: Fenfluramine can cause somnolence which could be
    potentiated by other central nervous system depressants. Suicidal behaviour and
    ideation: Suicidal behaviour and ideation have been reported in patients treated
    with anti-epileptic medicines in several indications. Advise patients and
    caregivers to seek medical advice should any signs of suicidal behaviour and
    ideation emerge. Serotonin syndrome: Serotonin syndrome, a potentially
    life-threatening condition, may occur with fenfluramine treatment, particularly
    with concomitant use of other serotonergic agents; with agents that impair
    metabolism of serotonin such as MAOIs; or with antipsychotics that may affect
    the serotonergic neurotransmitter systems. Carefully observe the patient,
    particularly during treatment initiation and dose increases. Increased seizure
    frequency: A clinically relevant increase in seizure frequency may occur during
    treatment, which may require adjustment in the dose of fenfluramine and/or
    concomitant anti-epileptic medicines, or discontinuation of fenfluramine, should
    the benefit-risk be negative. Cyproheptadine: Cyproheptadine is a potent
    serotonin receptor antagonist and may therefore decrease the efficacy of
    fenfluramine. If cyproheptadine is added to treatment with fenfluramine, monitor
    patient for worsening of seizures. If fenfluramine treatment is initiated in a
    patient taking cyproheptadine, fenfluramine's efficacy may be reduced. Glaucoma:
    Fenfluramine can cause mydriasis and can precipitate angle closure glaucoma.
    Discontinue therapy in patients with acute decreases in visual acuity. Consider
    discontinuation if ocular pain of unknown origin. Effect of CYP1A2 or CYP2B6
    inducers: Co-administration with strong CYP1A2 inducers or CYP2B6 inducers will
    decrease fenfluramine plasma concentrations, which may lower the efficacy of
    fenfluramine. If co-administration is considered necessary, the patient should
    be monitored for reduced efficacy and a dose increase of fenfluramine could be
    considered provided that it does not exceed twice the maximum daily dose (52
    mg/day). If a strong CYP1A2 or CYP2B6 inducer is discontinued during maintenance
    treatment with fenfluramine, consider gradual reduction of the fenfluramine
    dosage to the dose administered prior to initiating the inducer. Effect of
    CYP1A2 or CYP2D6 inhibitors: Initiation of concomitant treatment with a strong
    CYP1A2 or CYP2D6 inhibitor may result in higher exposure and, therefore, adverse
    events should be monitored, and a dose reduction may be needed in some patients.
    Excipients: Contains sodium ethyl para-hydroxybenzoate (E 215) and sodium methyl
    para-hydroxybenzoate (E 219) - may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed).
    It also contains sulfur dioxide (E 220) which may rarely cause severe
    hypersensitivity reactions and bronchospasm. Patients with rare
    glucose-galactose malabsorption should not take this medicine. The product
    contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg) per the maximum daily dose of 12 mL;
    essentially 'sodium-free'. Contains glucose - may be harmful to teeth.
    Interactions: Pharmacodynamic interactions with other CNS depressants increase
    the risk of aggravated central nervous system depression. An increase in dose
    may be necessary when coadministered with rifampicin or a strong CYP1A2 or
    CYP2B6 inducer. In in vitro studies coadministration with a strong CYP1A2 or
    CYP2D6 inhibitor may result in higher exposure (see section 4.4 of the SmPC).
    Coadministration with CYP2D6 substrates or MATE1 substrates may increase their
    plasma concentrations. Co-administration with CYP2B6 or CYP3A4 substrates may
    decrease their plasma concentrations. Pregnancy and lactation: Limited data in
    pregnant women. As a precaution, avoid use of Fintepla in pregnancy. It is
    unknown whether fenfluramine/metabolites are excreted in human milk. Animal data
    have shown excretion of fenfluramine/metabolites in milk. A decision must be
    made whether to discontinue breast-feeding or to discontinue/abstain from
    Fintepla taking into account the benefit of breast-feeding for the child and the
    benefit of therapy for the woman. Drive and use machines.: Fintepla has moderate
    influence on the ability to drive/ use machines as it may cause somnolence and
    fatigue. Advise patients not to drive or operate machinery until they have
    sufficient experience to gauge whether it adversely affects their abilities.

    Adverse effects: Dravet syndrome: Very common (>=1/10): Upper respiratory tract
    infection, decreased appetite, somnolence, diarrhoea, pyrexia, fatigue, blood
    glucose decreased, echocardiogram abnormal (Consisted of trace and mild mitral
    regurgitation, and trace aortic regurgitation, which are considered
    physiologic). Common (>=1/100 to <1/10): Bronchitis, abnormal behaviour,
    aggression, agitation, insomnia, mood swings, ataxia, hypotonia, lethargy,
    seizure, status epilepticus, tremor, constipation, salivary hypersecretion,
    weight decreased and blood prolactin increased. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome: Very
    common (>=1/10): Upper respiratory tract infection, decreased appetite,
    somnolence, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue. Common (>=1/100 to <1/10): Bronchitis,
    influenza, pneumonia, seizure, status epilepticus, lethargy, tremor,
    constipation, salivary hypersecretion, blood prolactin increased, weight
    decreased, fall. Refer to SmPC for other adverse reactions.

    This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow
    quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are
    asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.

    Refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for other adverse
    reactions and full Prescribing Information: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documen
    ts/product-information/fintepla-epar-product-information_en.pdf .

    FINTEPLA® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

    Important Safety Information about BRIVIACT® (brivaracetam) in the EU [28]

    Therapeutic indications: BRIVIACT is indicated as adjunctive therapy in the
    treatment of partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalisation in
    adults, adolescents and children from 2 years of age with epilepsy.

    Posology and method of administration: The physician should prescribe the most
    appropriate formulation and strength according to weight and dose. It is
    recommended to parent and care giver to administer BRIVIACT oral solution with
    the measuring device (10 ml or 5 ml oral dosing syringe) provided in the carton
    box. BRIVIACT solution for injection/infusion is an alternative route of
    administration for patients when oral administration is temporarily not
    feasible. There is no experience with twice daily intravenous administration of
    brivaracetam for a period longer than 4 days. Adults: The recommended starting
    dose is 50 or 100 mg/day based on physician's assessment of required for seizure
    reduction versus potential side effects. Brivaracetam can be taken with or
    without food. Based on individual patient response and tolerability, the dose
    may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 50 mg/day to 200 mg/day. Children
    and adolescents weighing 50 kg or more: The recommended starting dose is 50
    mg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at 100 mg/day based on physician's
    assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended maintenance dose is 100
    mg/day. Based on individual patient response, the dose may be adjusted in the
    effective dose range of 50 mg/day to 200 mg/day. Children and adolescents
    weighing from 20 kg to less than 50 kg: The recommended starting dose is 1
    mg/kg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at doses up to 2 mg/kg/day based
    on physician's assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended
    maintenance dose is 2 mg/kg/day. Based on individual patient response, the dose
    may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 1 mg/kg/day to 4 mg/kg/day.
    Children weighing from 10 kg to less than 20 kg: The recommended starting dose
    is 1 mg/kg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at doses up to 2.5 mg/kg/day
    based on physician's assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended
    maintenance dose is 2.5 mg/kg/day. Based on individual patient response, the
    dose may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 1 mg/kg/day to 5 mg/kg/day.
    For adults, adolescents and children from 2 years of age, the dose should be
    administered in two equally divided doses, approximately 12 hours apart.

    If patients miss one dose or more, it is recommended that they take a single
    dose as soon as they remember and take the following dose at the usual morning
    or evening time. Brivaracetam oral solution can be diluted in water or juice
    shortly before swallowing; a nasogastric tube or a gastrostomy tube may also be
    used. Brivaracetam may be initiated with either intravenous or oral
    administration. When converting from oral to intravenous administration or vice
    versa, the total daily dose and frequency of administration should be
    maintained. Brivaracetam may be administered as an intravenous bolus without
    dilution or diluted in a compatible diluent and administered as a 15-minute
    intravenous infusion. This medicinal product must not be mixed with other
    medicinal products. Brivaracetam bolus injection or intravenous infusion has not
    been studied in acute conditions, e.g. status epilepticus, and is therefore not
    recommended for such conditions. For patients from 16 years of age, if
    brivaracetam has to be discontinued, it is recommended that the dose is reduced
    gradually by 50 mg/day on a weekly basis. For patients below the age of 16
    years, if brivaracetam has to be discontinued, it is recommended that the dose
    is reduced by a maximum of half the dose every week until a dose of 1 mg/kg/day
    (for patients with a body weight less than 50 kg) or 50 mg/day (for patients
    with body weight of 50 kg or more) is reached. After 1 week of treatment at 50
    mg/day, a final week of treatment at 20 mg/day is recommended. No dose
    adjustment is needed for elderly patients (>=65 years of age) or for those with
    renal impairment. Based on data in adults, no dose adjustment is necessary in
    paediatric patients with impaired renal function. No clinical data are available
    on paediatric patients with renal impairment. Brivaracetam is not recommended
    for patients with end-stage renal disease undergoing dialysis due to lack of
    data. Exposure to brivaracetam was increased in patients with chronic liver
    disease. In patients with hepatic impairment, the following adjusted doses,
    administered in 2 divided doses, approximately 12 hours apart, are recommended
    for all stages of hepatic impairment: In adults, adolescents and children
    weighing >=50 kg, a 50 mg/day starting dose is recommended, with a maximum daily
    dose of 150 mg/day. For adolescents and children weighing from 20 kg to <50 kg,
    a 1 mg/kg/day is recommended, with a maximum daily dose of 3 mg/kg/day. For
    children weighing from 10 kg to <20 kg, a 1 mg/kg/day is recommended, with a
    maximum daily dose of 4 mg/kg/day. No clinical data are available in paediatric
    patients with hepatic impairment. The efficacy of brivaracetam in paediatric
    patients aged less than 2 years has not yet been established.

    Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance, other pyrrolidone
    derivatives or any of the excipients. Special warnings and precautions for use:
    Suicidal ideation and behaviour have been reported in patients treated with
    anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) in several indications, including brivaracetam.
    Patients should be monitored for signs of suicidal ideation and behaviours and
    appropriate treatment should be considered. Patients (and caregivers) should be
    advised to seek medical advice should any signs of suicidal ideation or
    behaviour emerge. Clinical data on the use of brivaracetam in patients with
    pre-existing hepatic impairment are limited. Dose adjustments are recommended
    for patients with hepatic impairment. Brivaracetam film-coated tablets contain
    lactose. Patients with rare hereditary problems of galactose intolerance, total
    lactase deficiency or glucose-galactose malabsorption should not take
    brivaracetam. Brivaracetam film-coated tablets, solution for injection/infusion
    and oral solution contain less than 1 mmol sodium (23mg) per tablet/vial/ml
    respectively, that is to say essentially 'sodium free'. Brivaracetam oral
    solution contains 168 mg sorbitol (E420) in each ml. Patients with hereditary
    fructose intolerance (HFI) should not take this medicinal product. The oral
    solution contains methyl parahydroxybenzoate (E218), which may cause allergic
    reactions (possibly delayed). Brivaracetam oral solution contains propylene
    glycol (E1520).

    Interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of interaction: In
    clinical studies, although patient numbers were limited, brivaracetam had no
    observed benefit over placebo among patients taking concomitant levetiracetam.
    No additional safety or tolerability concern was observed. In an interaction
    study between brivaracetam 200 mg single dose and ethanol 0.6 g/L continuous
    infusion in healthy volunteers, there was no pharmacokinetic interaction, but
    the effect of alcohol on psychomotor function, attention and memory was
    approximately doubled with the intake of brivaracetam. Intake of brivaracetam
    with alcohol is not recommended. In vitro data suggest that brivaracetam has a
    low interaction potential. The main disposition pathway of brivaracetam® is by
    CYPindependent hydrolysis; a second pathway involves hydroxylation mediated by
    CYP2C19. Brivaracetam plasma concentrations may increase when co-administered
    with CYP2C19 strong inhibitors (e.g. fluconazole, fluvoxamine), but the risk of
    a clinically relevant CYP2C19 mediated interaction is considered to be low.
    Limited clinical data are available implying that coadministration of
    cannabidiol may increase the plasma exposure of brivaracetam, possibly through
    CYP2C19 inhibition, but the clinical relevance is uncertain. In healthy
    subjects, co-administration with the strong enzyme inducer rifampicin (600
    mg/day for 5 days), decreased brivaracetam area under the plasma concentration
    curve (AUC) by 45%. Prescribers should consider adjusting the dose of
    brivaracetam in patients starting or ending treatment with rifampicin.
    Brivaracetam plasma concentrations are decreased when co-administered with
    strong enzyme-inducing AEDs (carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin) but no
    dose adjustment is required. Other strong enzyme inducers such as St John's wort
    (Hypericum perforatum) may decrease the systemic exposure of brivaracetam.
    Starting or ending treatment with St John's wort should be done with caution.
    Brivaracetam at 50 or 150 mg/day did not affect the AUC of midazolam
    (metabolised by CYP3A4). The risk of clinically relevant CYP3A4 interactions is
    considered low. In vitro studies have shown that brivaracetam exhibits little or
    no inhibition of CYP450 isoforms except for CYP2C19 and may therefore increase
    plasma concentrations of medicinal products metabolised by CYP2C19 (e.g.
    lansoprazole, omeprazole, diazepam). Brivaracetam did not induce CYP1A1/2 but
    induced CYP3A4 and CYP2B6 in vitro. No CYP3A4 induction was found in vivo.
    CYP2B6 induction has not been investigated in vivo and brivaracetam may decrease
    plasma concentrations of medicinal products metabolised by CYP2B6 (e.g.
    efavirenz). In vitro interaction studies to determine the potential inhibitory
    effects on transporters concluded that there were no clinically relevant
    effects, except for OAT3. In vitro, brivaracetam inhibits OAT3 with a half
    maximal inhibitory concentration 42-fold higher than the Cmax at the highest
    clinical dose. Brivaracetam 200 mg/day may increase plasma concentrations of
    medicinal products transported by OAT3. Brivaracetam is a moderate reversible
    inhibitor of epoxide hydrolase, resulting in an increased concentration of
    carbamazepine epoxide, an active metabolite of carbamazepine. In controlled
    clinical studies, carbamazepine epoxide plasma concentration increased by a mean
    of 37%, 62% and 98% with little variability at Brivaracetam doses of 50 mg/day,
    100 mg/day and 200 mg/day, respectively. No safety risks were observed. There
    was no additive effect of brivaracetam and valproate on the AUC of carbamazepine
    epoxide. No dose adjustment is needed when brivaracetam is co-administered with
    carbamazepine, phenobarbital or phenytoin. Brivaracetam had no clinically
    relevant effect on the plasma concentrations of clobazam, clonazepam,
    lacosamide, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, oxcarbazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin,
    pregabalin, topiramate, valproic acid or zonisamide. There are no data available
    on the effects of clobazam, clonazepam, lacosamide, pregabalin or zonisamide on
    brivaracetam plasma concentrations. Co-administration of brivaracetam (100
    mg/day) with an oral contraceptive containing ethinylestradiol (0.03 mg) and
    levonorgestrel (0.15 mg) did not influence the pharmacokinetics of either
    substance. However, when brivaracetam was coadministered at a dose of 400 mg/day
    (twice the recommended maximum daily dose), a reduction in estrogen and
    progestin AUCs of 27% and 23%, respectively, was observed without impact on
    suppression of ovulation. Pregnancy: Data on the use of brivaracetam in pregnant
    women are limited. There are no data on placental transfer in humans, but
    brivaracetam was shown to readily cross the placenta in rats. The potential risk
    for humans is unknown. Animal studies did not detect any teratogenic potential
    of brivaracetam. In clinical studies, adjunctive brivaracetam used concomitantly
    with carbamazepine induced a dose-related increase in the concentration of the
    active metabolite, carbamazepine-epoxide. There are insufficient data to
    determine the clinical significance of this effect in pregnancy. Brivaracetam
    should not be used during pregnancy unless clinically necessary. Breast-feeding:
    Brivaracetam is excreted in human breast milk. The decision to discontinue
    either breastfeeding or brivaracetam should be made based on the benefit of the
    medicinal product to the mother. In case of co-administration of brivaracetam
    and carbamazepine, the amount of carbamazepine-epoxide excreted in breast milk
    could increase. The clinical significance remains unknown. Fertility: No human
    data on the effect of brivaracetam on fertility are available. There was no
    effect on fertility in rats. Effects on ability to drive and use machines :
    Brivaracetam has minor or moderate influence on the ability to drive and use
    machines. Patients should be advised not to drive a car or to operate other
    potentially hazardous machines until they are familiar with the effects of
    brivaracetam on their ability to perform such activities. Undesirable effects:
    The most frequently reported adverse reactions with brivaracetam were somnolence
    (14.3%) and dizziness (11.0%); they were usually mild-to-moderate in intensity.
    Somnolence and fatigue were reported at a higher incidence with increasing dose.
    Very common adverse reactions (>=1%-<10%) were influenza, decreased appetite,
    depression, anxiety, insomnia, irritability, convulsion, vertigo, upper
    respiratory tract infections, cough, nausea, vomiting, constipation and fatigue.
    Neutropenia was reported in 6/1099 (0.5%) of brivaracetam and none (0/459) of
    the placebo-treated patients. Four of these subjects had decreased neutrophil
    counts at baseline. None of the neutropenia cases were severe, required any
    specific treatment or led to discontinuation of brivaracetam and none had
    associated infections. Suicidal ideation was reported in 0.3% (3/1099) of
    brivaracetam and 0.7% (3/459) of placebo-treated patients. In short-term
    clinical studies of brivaracetam in patients with epilepsy, there were no cases
    of completed suicide and suicide attempt; however, both were reported in
    open-label extension studies. The safety profile of brivaracetam observed in
    children from 1 month of age was consistent with the safety profile observed in
    adults. In the open label, uncontrolled, long-term studies suicidal ideation was
    reported in 4.7 % of paediatric patients (assessed from 6 years onwards, more
    common in adolescents) compared with 2.4 % of adults and behavioural disorders
    were reported in 24.8 % of paediatric patients compared with 15.1 % of adults.
    The majority of events were mild or moderate in intensity, were non-serious, and
    did not lead to discontinuation of study drug. An additional adverse reaction
    reported in children was psychomotor hyperactivity (4.7 %). No specific pattern
    of adverse event (AE) was identified in children from 1 month to < 4 years of
    age when compared to older paediatric age groups. No significant safety
    information was identified indicating the increasing incidence of a particular
    AE in this age group. As data available in children younger than 2 years of age
    are limited, brivaracetam is not indicated in this age range. Limited clinical
    data are available in neonates. Reactions suggestive of immediate (Type I)
    hypersensitivity have been reported in a small number of brivaracetam patients
    (9/3022) during clinical development. Overdose: There is limited clinical
    experience with brivaracetam overdose in humans. Somnolence and dizziness have
    been reported in a healthy subject taking a single dose of 1,400 mg of
    brivaracetam. The following adverse reactions were reported with brivaracetam
    overdose: nausea, vertigo, balance disorder, anxiety, fatigue, irritability,
    aggression, insomnia, depression, and suicidal ideation in the postmarketing
    experience. In general, the adverse reactions associated with brivaracetam
    overdose were consistent with the known adverse reactions. There is no specific
    antidote for overdose with brivaracetam. Treatment of an overdose should include
    general supportive measures. Since <10% of brivaracetam is excreted in urine,
    haemodialysis is not expected to significantly enhance brivaracetam clearance.

    Refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for other adverse
    reactions and full Prescribing Information: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documen
    ts/product-information/briviact-epar-product-information_en.pdf

    BRIVIACT® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

    References:

    1. Fintepla® EU SmPC. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/produ
    ct-information/fintepla-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed: July 2025.

    2. Schoonjans A, et al. Tolerability and Safety of Fenfluramine and Global
    Functioning of Patients in a Combined Open-label Extension Study of Children and
    Adults With Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes. IEC. 2025. Abstract number:
    921.

    3. Wilkinson AL, et al. Unpredictable Seizures and Disruptive Behavior in
    Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a Caregiver
    Survey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1389.

    4. Rodriguez Solis B, et al. Barriers and benefits of identifying patients with
    DEE in adult care settings. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 2009.

    5. Trinka E, et al. Describing the Population of Patients with Prolonged
    Seizures: Results from a Global Real-World Point In-Time Study. IEC. 2025.
    Abstract number: 711.

    6. Sile B, et al. Seizure Duration and Time-point Cutoffs for Statistically
    Defining a Prolonged Seizure: A Post-Hoc Analysis of the SCORE Video-EEG
    Database. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 712.

    7. Kaye D, et al. Characterising Patient and Caregiver Experiences Resulting
    from Prolonged Seizures. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 625.

    8. Sain N, et al. Understanding and Optimising the Seizure Emergency Pathway.
    IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 630.

    9. Shafer P, et al. Global Seizure Rescue Medication Landscape: Availability &
    Reimbursement. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 628.

    10. Specchio N, et al. A checklist to support the diagnosis of Lennox-Gastaut
    syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1926.

    11. Soto Insuga V, et al. Improving Lives in Dravet Syndrome: Overcoming
    Challenges in the Family Journey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1063.

    12. Lothe A, et al. A Retrospective Claims Study Evaluating Mortality in
    Patients With Lennox-Gastaut or Dravet Syndromes in the United States. IEC.
    2025. Abstract number: 912.

    13. Montero V, et al. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Situation analysis and Family
    Journey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1071.

    14. Nabbout R, et al. Impact of Fenfluramine on Convulsive Seizure Frequency in
    Dose-Capped Patients With Dravet Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 926.

    15. Lagae L, et al. A Stratified Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of Fenfluramine
    in Patients With Dravet Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 917.

    16. Wirrell E, et al. Real-World Use of Fenfluramine for Dravet Syndrome: a
    Retrospective Cohort Study Using a National Pharmacy Database. IEC. 2025.
    Abstract number: 1112.

    17. Gjerulfsen CE, et al. Non-seizure benefits of long-term fenfluramine
    treatment in pediatric patients with Dravet syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract
    number: 955.

    18. Rosendahl A, et al. Prospective evaluation of non-seizure benefits related
    to treatment with fenfluramine in pediatric and adult patients with Dravet
    syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 957.

    19. Lothe A, et al. A European Study of the Effectiveness of Risk Minimisation
    Measures for Fenfluramine Oral Solution in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut
    Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1389.

    20. Dransfeld CR, et al. Use of Fenfluramine and Cannabidiol in Daily Practice:
    A Retrospective Analysis of German Prescription Claims. IEC. 2025. Abstract
    number: 312.

    21. Mittur A, et al. Exposure-Response Relationships of Fenfluramine in Patients
    With Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number:
    1983.

    22. Zuberi S, et al. Post-hoc Analysis of Fenfluramine for Lennox-Gastaut
    Syndrome by Baseline Frequency Quartiles of Seizures Associated With a Fall.
    IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 911.

    23. Rodriguez N, et al. AAV gene therapy at neonatal age in a mouse model of
    STXBP1 haploinsufficiency. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 226.

    24. Gomes AR, et al. Rescue of neuronal activity in iPSC-derived STXBP1 in vitro
    disease models using viral vectors. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 936.

    25. Niespodziany I, et al. In vitro electrophysiological study of hippocampal
    network activity in a mouse model of STXBP1 haploinsufficiency. IEC. 2025.
    Poster number: 841.

    26. Herrewegen YVD, et al. Expression and quantification of STXBP1 splice
    variants in rodent and primate brain tissues. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 996.

    27. Briviact® EU SmPC. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/prod
    uct-information/briviact-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed: July 2025.

    28. Zafeiriou D, et al. Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Paediatric and Adult
    Patients With Focal-Onset Seizures in Mid-European Countries: 12-Month,
    Real-World Outcomes from the BRIVA-REG Study. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 708.

