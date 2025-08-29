UCB presents latest research and clinical advancement across leading epilepsy portfolio at International Epilepsy Congress
- 26 scientific abstracts, including two oral presentations, demonstrate UCB's
ongoing commitment to advancing research for people living with epilepsies
- Data include an open-label extension study describing the long-term safety of
FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine)[1] and global functioning in children and adults with
Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome[2]
- Data provide insights on developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs),
including a qualitative study addressing diagnostic challenges and benefits in
adult care settings, and a caregiver survey exploring the daily impacts of
unpredictable seizures and disruptive behaviors[3],[4]
- Additional focus on defining prolonged seizures and their real-world impact on
patients and caregivers[5],[6],[7]
UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present 26
abstracts from its epilepsy portfolio at the International Epilepsy Congress
(IEC) Congress, Lisbon, Portugal, August 30 - September 3, 2025. Data will focus
on developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), such as Dravet syndrome
(DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), as well as prolonged seizures, seizure
emergencies and early pipeline research.
Dimitrios Bourikas, Global Medical Head of DEE and Epilepsy , UCB, commented:
"At UCB, we are committed to driving improvements in all aspects of care for
people living with epilepsies and severe epileptic conditions. The breadth of
data we are presenting at the International Epilepsy Congress reflects our
dedication to advancing innovative solutions that address real-world patient
needs. By deepening insights into disease mechanisms, treatment outcomes, and
the experiences of both patients and caregivers, we strive to shape a better
future for those affected by epileptic conditions."
Highlights of data to be presented at IEC :
Fenfluramine:
A combined open-label extension (OLE) study enrolled 412 patients with DS or LGS
who had participated in three previous fenfluramine studies, reporting no new or
unexpected safety signals and long-term sustained benefit.[2]
Barriers and benefits of identifying patients with DEEs in adult care settings:
Although the diagnosis of DEEs in children has become routine, significant
diagnostic gaps remain for adults. This qualitative study, based on interviews
with caregivers and healthcare professionals in the UK, Germany, France, and
Spain, found that a confirmed diagnosis fosters holistic care, which may improve
quality of life (QoL), enhance communication and reduce risk of hospitalization
for patients.[4]
Unpredictable seizures and disruptive behavior in DEEs: Interim results of a
caregiver survey:
An internet-based anonymous 63-question survey was distributed to caregivers of
patients with DEEs by multiple DEE-specific patient groups. Nearly half of
caregivers reported that high rates of disruptive seizures/behavior led to
temporary loss in abilities, previously associated with reduced quality of
life.[3]
Prolonged seizures:
- Research characterizing patient and caregiver experiences of prolonged
seizures describes unmet needs and the significant short-term and long-term
negative impact on quality of life.[7]
- Real-world data from Adelphi's Prolonged Seizure Disease Specific
Programme(TM) characterizes the definition, prevalence, and patient population
of prolonged seizures finding that people living with epilepsy experiencing
prolonged seizures encounter significant seizure worry due to their seizure.
In addition, these seizures regularly progress to status epilepticus and/or
seizure clusters, leading to emergency care and hospital admissions, despite
best practice.[5]
- A post hoc analysis of video-EEG recordings from 725 patients explores seizure
duration and time-point cutoffs for statistically defining possible and
probable prolonged seizures by seizure type, supporting the 2-minute cutoff
for tonic-clonic seizures (focal/generalized onset) and suggesting a 1 to 3
minutes cutoff for other seizures, confirming that most seizure are abnormally
prolonged at 2 minutes or less[6]
- Seizure pathways: A qualitative study aimed to understand the end-to-end care
process for acute seizure emergencies finding that a stronger focus on
outpatient guidelines could empower patients and caregivers to manage
prolonged seizures in the outpatient setting, potentially avoiding unnecessary
seizure escalation, injury, hospitalization and death.[8]
- Acute medication landscape: A global analysis assessed the availability and
reimbursement coverage of seizure acute medications for use in the outpatient
setting.[9]
Lennox-Gastaut syndrome:
Diagnosing LGS is challenging due to the heterogeneity of its clinical
presentation and symptom evolution over time. A group of ten epilepsy experts
from seven countries convened to develop a simple-to-use checklist for
non-specialists to support LGS diagnosis, using the International League Against
Epilepsy criteria as a framework.[10]
UCB-sponsored symposium: Time matters in developmental and epileptic
encephalopathies
- Date: Monday, September 1st, 13:55 - 15:05
- Overview: The upcoming symposium aims to enhance knowledge and awareness of
the broader impact of DEEs in adulthood - beyond seizure control. The session
will focus on improving diagnosis, understanding treatment journeys and
addressing barriers to care in order to drive better individual outcomes.
UCB presentations during the International Epilepsy Congress (IEC) Congress
Annual Meeting
Lead Author Abstract Title
DEEs
Wilkinson AL, et al[3] Oral presentation: Unpredictable Seizures and
Disruptive Behavior in Developmental and
Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a
Caregiver Survey
Specchio N, et al[10] A checklist to support the diagnosis of
Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Rodriguez Solis B, et al[4] Barriers and benefits of identifying patients
with DEE in adult care settings
Soto Insuga V, et al[11] Improving Lives in Dravet Syndrome: Overcoming
Challenges in the Family Journey
Lothe A, et al[12] A Retrospective Claims Study Evaluating
Mortality in Patients With Lennox-Gastaut or
Dravet Syndromes in the United States
Montero V, et al[13] Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Situation analysis and
Family Journey.
Seizures
Trinka E, et al[5] Describing the Population of Patients with
Prolonged Seizures: Results from a Global
Real-World
Point In-Time Study
Sile B, et al[6] Seizure Duration and Time-point Cutoffs for
Statistically Defining a Prolonged Seizure: A
Post-Hoc
Analysis of the SCORE Video-EEG Database
Kaye D, et al[7] Characterising Patient and Caregiver Experiences
Resulting from Prolonged Seizures
Sain N, et al[8] Understanding and Optimising the Seizure
Emergency Pathway
Shafer P, et al[9] Global Seizure Rescue Medication Landscape:
Availability & Reimbursement
Fenfluramine
Nabbout R, et al[14] Impact of Fenfluramine on Convulsive Seizure
Frequency in Dose-Capped Patients With
Dravet Syndrome
Lagae L, at al[15] A Stratified Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of
Fenfluramine in Patients With Dravet Syndrome
Wirrell E, et al[16] Oral presentation: Real-World Use of
Fenfluramine for Dravet Syndrome: a
Retrospective Cohort
Study Using a National Pharmacy Database
Gjerulfsen CE, et al[17] Non-seizure benefits of long-term fenfluramine
treatment in pediatric patients with Dravet
syndrome
Rosendahl A, et al[18] Prospective evaluation of non-seizure benefits
related to treatment with fenfluramine in
pediatric and
adult patients with Dravet syndrome
Schoonjans A, et al[2] Tolerability and Safety of Fenfluramine and
Global Functioning of Patients in a Combined
Open-label
Extension Study of Children and Adults With
Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes
Lothe A, et al[19] A European Study of the Effectiveness of Risk
Minimisation Measures for Fenfluramine Oral
Solution in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut
Syndrome
Dransfeld CR, et al[20] Use of Fenfluramine and Cannabidiol in Daily
Practice: A Retrospective Analysis of German
Prescription Claims
Mittur A, et al[21] Exposure-Response Relationships of Fenfluramine
in Patients With Dravet Syndrome and
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Zuberi S, et al[22] Post-hoc Analysis of Fenfluramine for
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome by Baseline Frequency
Quartiles
of Seizures Associated With a Fall
Early pipeline:
Rodriguez N, et al[23] AAV gene therapy at neonatal age in a mouse
model of STXBP1 haploinsufficiency
Gomes AR, et al[24] Rescue of neuronal activity in iPSC-derived
STXBP1 in vitro disease models using viral
vectors
Niespodziany I, et al[25] In vitro electrophysiological study of
hippocampal network activity in a mouse model of
STXBP1 haploinsufficiency
Herrewegen YVD, et al[26] Expression and quantification of STXBP1 splice
variants in rodent and primate brain tissues
Brivaracetam [27]
Zafeiriou D, et al.[28] Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Paediatric
and Adult Patients With Focal-Onset Seizures in
Mid-European Countries: 12-Month, Real-World
Outcomes from the BRIVA-REG Study
About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium ( https://www.ucb.com/ ) is a global biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and
solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the
immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people
in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of EUR5.3 billion
in 2023. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter:
@UCB_news (https://x.com/UCB_news) .
Forward looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without
limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates",
"expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue"
and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current
plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed
forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins,
capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal,
arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other
such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial
condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to differ
materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result
in such differences include: the global spread and impact of COVID-19, changes
in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to
obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or
within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes
in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB,
effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety,
quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology
systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products
or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars,
changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or
uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and
retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates
will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product
approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and
approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical
results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So
far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models,
cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete
clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied
in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or
potential products, which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or
licensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the
partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as
UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire
other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired
companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of
acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or
manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed.
The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's
products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse
effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be
impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health
care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public
scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement
policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting
biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a
breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the
confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.
Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of such
forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational
or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in any market,
or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that such products
will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the future.
UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, only as
of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potential impact
from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. UCB is
following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financial
significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty to update
any information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual
results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements
with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to
applicable laws and regulations.
Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall
there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Important Safety Information about FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) in the EU [1]
Indications: Treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and
Lennox-Gastaut syndrome as an add-on therapy to other anti-epileptic medicines
for patients 2 years of age and older.
Dosage and Administration: Please refer to SmPC for full information. Should be
initiated and supervised by physicians with experience in the treatment of
epilepsy. Fintepla is prescribed and dispensed according to the Fintepla
controlled access programme. Dravet syndrome: Patients who are not taking
stiripentol: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7
days, if tolerated, can increase dose to 0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day).
After an additional 7 days, if tolerated and further seizure reduction required,
can increase dose to a maximum of 0.35 mg/kg twice daily (0.7 mg/kg/day), which
is the recommended maintenance dose. Patients requiring more rapid titration may
increase the dose every 4 days. Do not exceed maximum daily dose of 26 mg (13 mg
twice daily). Patients who are taking stiripentol: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg
twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7 days, if tolerated, can increase dose to
0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day), which is the recommended maintenance
dose. Patients requiring more rapid titration may increase the dose every 4
days. Do not exceed a total dose of 17 mg (8.6 mg twice daily). Lennox-Gastaut
syndrome: Starting dose is 0.1 mg/kg twice daily (0.2 mg/kg/day). After 7 days,
the dose should be increased to 0.2 mg/kg twice daily (0.4 mg/kg/day), if
tolerated. After an additional 7 days, if tolerated, dose should be increased to
0.35 mg/kg twice daily (0.7 mg/kg/day), which is the recommended maintenance
dose. Do not exceed maximum daily dose of 26 mg (13 mg twice daily).
Discontinuation: When discontinuing treatment, decrease the dose gradually. As
with all anti-epileptic medicines, avoid abrupt discontinuation when possible to
minimize the risk of increased seizure frequency and status epilepticus. A final
echocardiogram should be conducted 3-6 months after the last dose of treatment
with fenfluramine. Renal impairment: Generally, no dose adjustment is
recommended when administered to patients with mild to severe renal impairment,
however, a slower titration may be considered. If adverse reactions are
reported, a dose reduction may be needed. Has not been studied in patients with
end-stage renal disease. Not known if fenfluramine or its active metabolite,
norfenfluramine, is dialyzable. Hepatic impairment: Hepatic impairment:
Generally, no dose adjustment is recommended when Fintepla is administered
without concomitant stiripentol to patients with mild and moderate hepatic
impairment (Child-Pugh Class A and B). In patients with severe hepatic
impairment (Child-Pugh C) not receiving concomitant stiripentol, the maximum
dosage is 0.2mg/kg twice daily, and the maximal total daily dose is 17 mg. There
are limited clinical data on the use of Fintepla with stiripentol in patients
with mild impaired hepatic function. A slower titration may be considered in
patients with hepatic impairment and a dose reduction may be needed if adverse
reactions are reported. No clinical data is available on the use of Fintepla
with stiripentol in moderate and severe hepatic impairment, therefore not
recommended for use. Elderly: No data available. Paediatric population: Safety
and efficacy in children below 2 years of age not yet established. No data
available.
Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to active substance or any excipients.
Aortic or mitral valvular heart disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Within 14 days of the administration of monoamine oxidase inhibitors due to an
increased risk of serotonin syndrome.
Warnings and Precautions: Aortic or mitral valvular heart disease and pulmonary
arterial hypertension: Prior to starting treatment, patients must undergo an
echocardiogram to establish a baseline and exclude any pre-existing valvular
heart disease or pulmonary hypertension. Conduct echocardiogram monitoring every
6 months for the first 2 years and annually thereafter. If an echocardiogram
indicates pathological valvular changes, consider follow-up earlier to evaluate
whether the abnormality is persistent. If pathological abnormalities seen on
echocardiogram, evaluate the benefit versus risk of continuing fenfluramine
treatment with the prescriber, caregiver and cardiologist. Once treatment is
discontinued for any reasons, a final echocardiogram should be conducted 3-6
months after the last dose of treatment with fenfluramine. If echocardiogram
findings suggestive of pulmonary arterial hypertension, perform a repeat
echocardiogram as soon as possible and within 3 months to confirm these
findings. If echocardiogram finding is confirmed suggestive of an increased
probability of pulmonary arterial hypertension defined as intermediate
probability, conduct a benefit-risk evaluation of continuation of Fintepla by
the prescriber, carer and cardiologist. If echocardiogram suggests a high
probability, it is recommended fenfluramine treatment should be stopped.
Decreased appetite and weight loss: Fenfluramine can cause decreased appetite
and weight loss - an additive effect can occur in combination with other
anti-epileptic medicines such as stiripentol. Monitor the patient's weight.
Undertake risk-benefit evaluation before starting treatment if history of
anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. Fintepla controlled access programme: A
controlled access programme has been created to 1) prevent off-label use in
weight management in obese patients and 2) confirm that prescribing physicians
have been informed of the need for periodic cardiac monitoring in patients
taking Fintepla. Somnolence: Fenfluramine can cause somnolence which could be
potentiated by other central nervous system depressants. Suicidal behaviour and
ideation: Suicidal behaviour and ideation have been reported in patients treated
with anti-epileptic medicines in several indications. Advise patients and
caregivers to seek medical advice should any signs of suicidal behaviour and
ideation emerge. Serotonin syndrome: Serotonin syndrome, a potentially
life-threatening condition, may occur with fenfluramine treatment, particularly
with concomitant use of other serotonergic agents; with agents that impair
metabolism of serotonin such as MAOIs; or with antipsychotics that may affect
the serotonergic neurotransmitter systems. Carefully observe the patient,
particularly during treatment initiation and dose increases. Increased seizure
frequency: A clinically relevant increase in seizure frequency may occur during
treatment, which may require adjustment in the dose of fenfluramine and/or
concomitant anti-epileptic medicines, or discontinuation of fenfluramine, should
the benefit-risk be negative. Cyproheptadine: Cyproheptadine is a potent
serotonin receptor antagonist and may therefore decrease the efficacy of
fenfluramine. If cyproheptadine is added to treatment with fenfluramine, monitor
patient for worsening of seizures. If fenfluramine treatment is initiated in a
patient taking cyproheptadine, fenfluramine's efficacy may be reduced. Glaucoma:
Fenfluramine can cause mydriasis and can precipitate angle closure glaucoma.
Discontinue therapy in patients with acute decreases in visual acuity. Consider
discontinuation if ocular pain of unknown origin. Effect of CYP1A2 or CYP2B6
inducers: Co-administration with strong CYP1A2 inducers or CYP2B6 inducers will
decrease fenfluramine plasma concentrations, which may lower the efficacy of
fenfluramine. If co-administration is considered necessary, the patient should
be monitored for reduced efficacy and a dose increase of fenfluramine could be
considered provided that it does not exceed twice the maximum daily dose (52
mg/day). If a strong CYP1A2 or CYP2B6 inducer is discontinued during maintenance
treatment with fenfluramine, consider gradual reduction of the fenfluramine
dosage to the dose administered prior to initiating the inducer. Effect of
CYP1A2 or CYP2D6 inhibitors: Initiation of concomitant treatment with a strong
CYP1A2 or CYP2D6 inhibitor may result in higher exposure and, therefore, adverse
events should be monitored, and a dose reduction may be needed in some patients.
Excipients: Contains sodium ethyl para-hydroxybenzoate (E 215) and sodium methyl
para-hydroxybenzoate (E 219) - may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed).
It also contains sulfur dioxide (E 220) which may rarely cause severe
hypersensitivity reactions and bronchospasm. Patients with rare
glucose-galactose malabsorption should not take this medicine. The product
contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg) per the maximum daily dose of 12 mL;
essentially 'sodium-free'. Contains glucose - may be harmful to teeth.
Interactions: Pharmacodynamic interactions with other CNS depressants increase
the risk of aggravated central nervous system depression. An increase in dose
may be necessary when coadministered with rifampicin or a strong CYP1A2 or
CYP2B6 inducer. In in vitro studies coadministration with a strong CYP1A2 or
CYP2D6 inhibitor may result in higher exposure (see section 4.4 of the SmPC).
Coadministration with CYP2D6 substrates or MATE1 substrates may increase their
plasma concentrations. Co-administration with CYP2B6 or CYP3A4 substrates may
decrease their plasma concentrations. Pregnancy and lactation: Limited data in
pregnant women. As a precaution, avoid use of Fintepla in pregnancy. It is
unknown whether fenfluramine/metabolites are excreted in human milk. Animal data
have shown excretion of fenfluramine/metabolites in milk. A decision must be
made whether to discontinue breast-feeding or to discontinue/abstain from
Fintepla taking into account the benefit of breast-feeding for the child and the
benefit of therapy for the woman. Drive and use machines.: Fintepla has moderate
influence on the ability to drive/ use machines as it may cause somnolence and
fatigue. Advise patients not to drive or operate machinery until they have
sufficient experience to gauge whether it adversely affects their abilities.
Adverse effects: Dravet syndrome: Very common (>=1/10): Upper respiratory tract
infection, decreased appetite, somnolence, diarrhoea, pyrexia, fatigue, blood
glucose decreased, echocardiogram abnormal (Consisted of trace and mild mitral
regurgitation, and trace aortic regurgitation, which are considered
physiologic). Common (>=1/100 to <1/10): Bronchitis, abnormal behaviour,
aggression, agitation, insomnia, mood swings, ataxia, hypotonia, lethargy,
seizure, status epilepticus, tremor, constipation, salivary hypersecretion,
weight decreased and blood prolactin increased. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome: Very
common (>=1/10): Upper respiratory tract infection, decreased appetite,
somnolence, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue. Common (>=1/100 to <1/10): Bronchitis,
influenza, pneumonia, seizure, status epilepticus, lethargy, tremor,
constipation, salivary hypersecretion, blood prolactin increased, weight
decreased, fall. Refer to SmPC for other adverse reactions.
This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow
quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are
asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.
Refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for other adverse
reactions and full Prescribing Information: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documen
ts/product-information/fintepla-epar-product-information_en.pdf .
FINTEPLA® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.
Important Safety Information about BRIVIACT® (brivaracetam) in the EU [28]
Therapeutic indications: BRIVIACT is indicated as adjunctive therapy in the
treatment of partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalisation in
adults, adolescents and children from 2 years of age with epilepsy.
Posology and method of administration: The physician should prescribe the most
appropriate formulation and strength according to weight and dose. It is
recommended to parent and care giver to administer BRIVIACT oral solution with
the measuring device (10 ml or 5 ml oral dosing syringe) provided in the carton
box. BRIVIACT solution for injection/infusion is an alternative route of
administration for patients when oral administration is temporarily not
feasible. There is no experience with twice daily intravenous administration of
brivaracetam for a period longer than 4 days. Adults: The recommended starting
dose is 50 or 100 mg/day based on physician's assessment of required for seizure
reduction versus potential side effects. Brivaracetam can be taken with or
without food. Based on individual patient response and tolerability, the dose
may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 50 mg/day to 200 mg/day. Children
and adolescents weighing 50 kg or more: The recommended starting dose is 50
mg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at 100 mg/day based on physician's
assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended maintenance dose is 100
mg/day. Based on individual patient response, the dose may be adjusted in the
effective dose range of 50 mg/day to 200 mg/day. Children and adolescents
weighing from 20 kg to less than 50 kg: The recommended starting dose is 1
mg/kg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at doses up to 2 mg/kg/day based
on physician's assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended
maintenance dose is 2 mg/kg/day. Based on individual patient response, the dose
may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 1 mg/kg/day to 4 mg/kg/day.
Children weighing from 10 kg to less than 20 kg: The recommended starting dose
is 1 mg/kg/day. Brivaracetam may also be initiated at doses up to 2.5 mg/kg/day
based on physician's assessment of need for seizure control. The recommended
maintenance dose is 2.5 mg/kg/day. Based on individual patient response, the
dose may be adjusted in the effective dose range of 1 mg/kg/day to 5 mg/kg/day.
For adults, adolescents and children from 2 years of age, the dose should be
administered in two equally divided doses, approximately 12 hours apart.
If patients miss one dose or more, it is recommended that they take a single
dose as soon as they remember and take the following dose at the usual morning
or evening time. Brivaracetam oral solution can be diluted in water or juice
shortly before swallowing; a nasogastric tube or a gastrostomy tube may also be
used. Brivaracetam may be initiated with either intravenous or oral
administration. When converting from oral to intravenous administration or vice
versa, the total daily dose and frequency of administration should be
maintained. Brivaracetam may be administered as an intravenous bolus without
dilution or diluted in a compatible diluent and administered as a 15-minute
intravenous infusion. This medicinal product must not be mixed with other
medicinal products. Brivaracetam bolus injection or intravenous infusion has not
been studied in acute conditions, e.g. status epilepticus, and is therefore not
recommended for such conditions. For patients from 16 years of age, if
brivaracetam has to be discontinued, it is recommended that the dose is reduced
gradually by 50 mg/day on a weekly basis. For patients below the age of 16
years, if brivaracetam has to be discontinued, it is recommended that the dose
is reduced by a maximum of half the dose every week until a dose of 1 mg/kg/day
(for patients with a body weight less than 50 kg) or 50 mg/day (for patients
with body weight of 50 kg or more) is reached. After 1 week of treatment at 50
mg/day, a final week of treatment at 20 mg/day is recommended. No dose
adjustment is needed for elderly patients (>=65 years of age) or for those with
renal impairment. Based on data in adults, no dose adjustment is necessary in
paediatric patients with impaired renal function. No clinical data are available
on paediatric patients with renal impairment. Brivaracetam is not recommended
for patients with end-stage renal disease undergoing dialysis due to lack of
data. Exposure to brivaracetam was increased in patients with chronic liver
disease. In patients with hepatic impairment, the following adjusted doses,
administered in 2 divided doses, approximately 12 hours apart, are recommended
for all stages of hepatic impairment: In adults, adolescents and children
weighing >=50 kg, a 50 mg/day starting dose is recommended, with a maximum daily
dose of 150 mg/day. For adolescents and children weighing from 20 kg to <50 kg,
a 1 mg/kg/day is recommended, with a maximum daily dose of 3 mg/kg/day. For
children weighing from 10 kg to <20 kg, a 1 mg/kg/day is recommended, with a
maximum daily dose of 4 mg/kg/day. No clinical data are available in paediatric
patients with hepatic impairment. The efficacy of brivaracetam in paediatric
patients aged less than 2 years has not yet been established.
Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance, other pyrrolidone
derivatives or any of the excipients. Special warnings and precautions for use:
Suicidal ideation and behaviour have been reported in patients treated with
anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) in several indications, including brivaracetam.
Patients should be monitored for signs of suicidal ideation and behaviours and
appropriate treatment should be considered. Patients (and caregivers) should be
advised to seek medical advice should any signs of suicidal ideation or
behaviour emerge. Clinical data on the use of brivaracetam in patients with
pre-existing hepatic impairment are limited. Dose adjustments are recommended
for patients with hepatic impairment. Brivaracetam film-coated tablets contain
lactose. Patients with rare hereditary problems of galactose intolerance, total
lactase deficiency or glucose-galactose malabsorption should not take
brivaracetam. Brivaracetam film-coated tablets, solution for injection/infusion
and oral solution contain less than 1 mmol sodium (23mg) per tablet/vial/ml
respectively, that is to say essentially 'sodium free'. Brivaracetam oral
solution contains 168 mg sorbitol (E420) in each ml. Patients with hereditary
fructose intolerance (HFI) should not take this medicinal product. The oral
solution contains methyl parahydroxybenzoate (E218), which may cause allergic
reactions (possibly delayed). Brivaracetam oral solution contains propylene
glycol (E1520).
Interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of interaction: In
clinical studies, although patient numbers were limited, brivaracetam had no
observed benefit over placebo among patients taking concomitant levetiracetam.
No additional safety or tolerability concern was observed. In an interaction
study between brivaracetam 200 mg single dose and ethanol 0.6 g/L continuous
infusion in healthy volunteers, there was no pharmacokinetic interaction, but
the effect of alcohol on psychomotor function, attention and memory was
approximately doubled with the intake of brivaracetam. Intake of brivaracetam
with alcohol is not recommended. In vitro data suggest that brivaracetam has a
low interaction potential. The main disposition pathway of brivaracetam® is by
CYPindependent hydrolysis; a second pathway involves hydroxylation mediated by
CYP2C19. Brivaracetam plasma concentrations may increase when co-administered
with CYP2C19 strong inhibitors (e.g. fluconazole, fluvoxamine), but the risk of
a clinically relevant CYP2C19 mediated interaction is considered to be low.
Limited clinical data are available implying that coadministration of
cannabidiol may increase the plasma exposure of brivaracetam, possibly through
CYP2C19 inhibition, but the clinical relevance is uncertain. In healthy
subjects, co-administration with the strong enzyme inducer rifampicin (600
mg/day for 5 days), decreased brivaracetam area under the plasma concentration
curve (AUC) by 45%. Prescribers should consider adjusting the dose of
brivaracetam in patients starting or ending treatment with rifampicin.
Brivaracetam plasma concentrations are decreased when co-administered with
strong enzyme-inducing AEDs (carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin) but no
dose adjustment is required. Other strong enzyme inducers such as St John's wort
(Hypericum perforatum) may decrease the systemic exposure of brivaracetam.
Starting or ending treatment with St John's wort should be done with caution.
Brivaracetam at 50 or 150 mg/day did not affect the AUC of midazolam
(metabolised by CYP3A4). The risk of clinically relevant CYP3A4 interactions is
considered low. In vitro studies have shown that brivaracetam exhibits little or
no inhibition of CYP450 isoforms except for CYP2C19 and may therefore increase
plasma concentrations of medicinal products metabolised by CYP2C19 (e.g.
lansoprazole, omeprazole, diazepam). Brivaracetam did not induce CYP1A1/2 but
induced CYP3A4 and CYP2B6 in vitro. No CYP3A4 induction was found in vivo.
CYP2B6 induction has not been investigated in vivo and brivaracetam may decrease
plasma concentrations of medicinal products metabolised by CYP2B6 (e.g.
efavirenz). In vitro interaction studies to determine the potential inhibitory
effects on transporters concluded that there were no clinically relevant
effects, except for OAT3. In vitro, brivaracetam inhibits OAT3 with a half
maximal inhibitory concentration 42-fold higher than the Cmax at the highest
clinical dose. Brivaracetam 200 mg/day may increase plasma concentrations of
medicinal products transported by OAT3. Brivaracetam is a moderate reversible
inhibitor of epoxide hydrolase, resulting in an increased concentration of
carbamazepine epoxide, an active metabolite of carbamazepine. In controlled
clinical studies, carbamazepine epoxide plasma concentration increased by a mean
of 37%, 62% and 98% with little variability at Brivaracetam doses of 50 mg/day,
100 mg/day and 200 mg/day, respectively. No safety risks were observed. There
was no additive effect of brivaracetam and valproate on the AUC of carbamazepine
epoxide. No dose adjustment is needed when brivaracetam is co-administered with
carbamazepine, phenobarbital or phenytoin. Brivaracetam had no clinically
relevant effect on the plasma concentrations of clobazam, clonazepam,
lacosamide, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, oxcarbazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin,
pregabalin, topiramate, valproic acid or zonisamide. There are no data available
on the effects of clobazam, clonazepam, lacosamide, pregabalin or zonisamide on
brivaracetam plasma concentrations. Co-administration of brivaracetam (100
mg/day) with an oral contraceptive containing ethinylestradiol (0.03 mg) and
levonorgestrel (0.15 mg) did not influence the pharmacokinetics of either
substance. However, when brivaracetam was coadministered at a dose of 400 mg/day
(twice the recommended maximum daily dose), a reduction in estrogen and
progestin AUCs of 27% and 23%, respectively, was observed without impact on
suppression of ovulation. Pregnancy: Data on the use of brivaracetam in pregnant
women are limited. There are no data on placental transfer in humans, but
brivaracetam was shown to readily cross the placenta in rats. The potential risk
for humans is unknown. Animal studies did not detect any teratogenic potential
of brivaracetam. In clinical studies, adjunctive brivaracetam used concomitantly
with carbamazepine induced a dose-related increase in the concentration of the
active metabolite, carbamazepine-epoxide. There are insufficient data to
determine the clinical significance of this effect in pregnancy. Brivaracetam
should not be used during pregnancy unless clinically necessary. Breast-feeding:
Brivaracetam is excreted in human breast milk. The decision to discontinue
either breastfeeding or brivaracetam should be made based on the benefit of the
medicinal product to the mother. In case of co-administration of brivaracetam
and carbamazepine, the amount of carbamazepine-epoxide excreted in breast milk
could increase. The clinical significance remains unknown. Fertility: No human
data on the effect of brivaracetam on fertility are available. There was no
effect on fertility in rats. Effects on ability to drive and use machines :
Brivaracetam has minor or moderate influence on the ability to drive and use
machines. Patients should be advised not to drive a car or to operate other
potentially hazardous machines until they are familiar with the effects of
brivaracetam on their ability to perform such activities. Undesirable effects:
The most frequently reported adverse reactions with brivaracetam were somnolence
(14.3%) and dizziness (11.0%); they were usually mild-to-moderate in intensity.
Somnolence and fatigue were reported at a higher incidence with increasing dose.
Very common adverse reactions (>=1%-<10%) were influenza, decreased appetite,
depression, anxiety, insomnia, irritability, convulsion, vertigo, upper
respiratory tract infections, cough, nausea, vomiting, constipation and fatigue.
Neutropenia was reported in 6/1099 (0.5%) of brivaracetam and none (0/459) of
the placebo-treated patients. Four of these subjects had decreased neutrophil
counts at baseline. None of the neutropenia cases were severe, required any
specific treatment or led to discontinuation of brivaracetam and none had
associated infections. Suicidal ideation was reported in 0.3% (3/1099) of
brivaracetam and 0.7% (3/459) of placebo-treated patients. In short-term
clinical studies of brivaracetam in patients with epilepsy, there were no cases
of completed suicide and suicide attempt; however, both were reported in
open-label extension studies. The safety profile of brivaracetam observed in
children from 1 month of age was consistent with the safety profile observed in
adults. In the open label, uncontrolled, long-term studies suicidal ideation was
reported in 4.7 % of paediatric patients (assessed from 6 years onwards, more
common in adolescents) compared with 2.4 % of adults and behavioural disorders
were reported in 24.8 % of paediatric patients compared with 15.1 % of adults.
The majority of events were mild or moderate in intensity, were non-serious, and
did not lead to discontinuation of study drug. An additional adverse reaction
reported in children was psychomotor hyperactivity (4.7 %). No specific pattern
of adverse event (AE) was identified in children from 1 month to < 4 years of
age when compared to older paediatric age groups. No significant safety
information was identified indicating the increasing incidence of a particular
AE in this age group. As data available in children younger than 2 years of age
are limited, brivaracetam is not indicated in this age range. Limited clinical
data are available in neonates. Reactions suggestive of immediate (Type I)
hypersensitivity have been reported in a small number of brivaracetam patients
(9/3022) during clinical development. Overdose: There is limited clinical
experience with brivaracetam overdose in humans. Somnolence and dizziness have
been reported in a healthy subject taking a single dose of 1,400 mg of
brivaracetam. The following adverse reactions were reported with brivaracetam
overdose: nausea, vertigo, balance disorder, anxiety, fatigue, irritability,
aggression, insomnia, depression, and suicidal ideation in the postmarketing
experience. In general, the adverse reactions associated with brivaracetam
overdose were consistent with the known adverse reactions. There is no specific
antidote for overdose with brivaracetam. Treatment of an overdose should include
general supportive measures. Since <10% of brivaracetam is excreted in urine,
haemodialysis is not expected to significantly enhance brivaracetam clearance.
Refer to the European Summary of Product Characteristics for other adverse
reactions and full Prescribing Information: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documen
ts/product-information/briviact-epar-product-information_en.pdf
BRIVIACT® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.
References:
1. Fintepla® EU SmPC. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/produ
ct-information/fintepla-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed: July 2025.
2. Schoonjans A, et al. Tolerability and Safety of Fenfluramine and Global
Functioning of Patients in a Combined Open-label Extension Study of Children and
Adults With Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes. IEC. 2025. Abstract number:
921.
3. Wilkinson AL, et al. Unpredictable Seizures and Disruptive Behavior in
Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of a Caregiver
Survey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1389.
4. Rodriguez Solis B, et al. Barriers and benefits of identifying patients with
DEE in adult care settings. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 2009.
5. Trinka E, et al. Describing the Population of Patients with Prolonged
Seizures: Results from a Global Real-World Point In-Time Study. IEC. 2025.
Abstract number: 711.
6. Sile B, et al. Seizure Duration and Time-point Cutoffs for Statistically
Defining a Prolonged Seizure: A Post-Hoc Analysis of the SCORE Video-EEG
Database. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 712.
7. Kaye D, et al. Characterising Patient and Caregiver Experiences Resulting
from Prolonged Seizures. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 625.
8. Sain N, et al. Understanding and Optimising the Seizure Emergency Pathway.
IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 630.
9. Shafer P, et al. Global Seizure Rescue Medication Landscape: Availability &
Reimbursement. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 628.
10. Specchio N, et al. A checklist to support the diagnosis of Lennox-Gastaut
syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1926.
11. Soto Insuga V, et al. Improving Lives in Dravet Syndrome: Overcoming
Challenges in the Family Journey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1063.
12. Lothe A, et al. A Retrospective Claims Study Evaluating Mortality in
Patients With Lennox-Gastaut or Dravet Syndromes in the United States. IEC.
2025. Abstract number: 912.
13. Montero V, et al. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Situation analysis and Family
Journey. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1071.
14. Nabbout R, et al. Impact of Fenfluramine on Convulsive Seizure Frequency in
Dose-Capped Patients With Dravet Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 926.
15. Lagae L, et al. A Stratified Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of Fenfluramine
in Patients With Dravet Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 917.
16. Wirrell E, et al. Real-World Use of Fenfluramine for Dravet Syndrome: a
Retrospective Cohort Study Using a National Pharmacy Database. IEC. 2025.
Abstract number: 1112.
17. Gjerulfsen CE, et al. Non-seizure benefits of long-term fenfluramine
treatment in pediatric patients with Dravet syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract
number: 955.
18. Rosendahl A, et al. Prospective evaluation of non-seizure benefits related
to treatment with fenfluramine in pediatric and adult patients with Dravet
syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 957.
19. Lothe A, et al. A European Study of the Effectiveness of Risk Minimisation
Measures for Fenfluramine Oral Solution in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut
Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 1389.
20. Dransfeld CR, et al. Use of Fenfluramine and Cannabidiol in Daily Practice:
A Retrospective Analysis of German Prescription Claims. IEC. 2025. Abstract
number: 312.
21. Mittur A, et al. Exposure-Response Relationships of Fenfluramine in Patients
With Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. IEC. 2025. Abstract number:
1983.
22. Zuberi S, et al. Post-hoc Analysis of Fenfluramine for Lennox-Gastaut
Syndrome by Baseline Frequency Quartiles of Seizures Associated With a Fall.
IEC. 2025. Abstract number: 911.
23. Rodriguez N, et al. AAV gene therapy at neonatal age in a mouse model of
STXBP1 haploinsufficiency. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 226.
24. Gomes AR, et al. Rescue of neuronal activity in iPSC-derived STXBP1 in vitro
disease models using viral vectors. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 936.
25. Niespodziany I, et al. In vitro electrophysiological study of hippocampal
network activity in a mouse model of STXBP1 haploinsufficiency. IEC. 2025.
Poster number: 841.
26. Herrewegen YVD, et al. Expression and quantification of STXBP1 splice
variants in rodent and primate brain tissues. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 996.
27. Briviact® EU SmPC. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/prod
uct-information/briviact-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed: July 2025.
28. Zafeiriou D, et al. Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Paediatric and Adult
Patients With Focal-Onset Seizures in Mid-European Countries: 12-Month,
Real-World Outcomes from the BRIVA-REG Study. IEC. 2025. Poster number: 708.
Contact:
Global Communications: Anna Clark,
+44 07386 686779,
Anna.Clark@ucb.com; Corporate Communications: Laurent Schots,
+32.2.559.92.64,
laurent.schots@ucb.com; Investor Relations: Antje Witte,
+32.2.559.94.14,
antje.witte@ucb.com
About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium ( https://www.ucb.com/ ) is a global biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and
solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the
immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people
in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of EUR5.3 billion
in 2023. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter:
@UCB_news (https://x.com/UCB_news) .
