    HÖRMANN Industries Unveils Key Insights in 2025 Mid-Year Report

    The company is experiencing a surge in success, driven by strong performances in Communication and Engineering, and a resilient Automotive division returning to profitability.

    Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
    • Positive business development in the Communication and Engineering divisions; Automotive division returns to profitability.
    • Sales increased to EUR 335.2 million, EBITDA to EUR 18.6 million, and EBIT to EUR 12.3 million compared to the previous year.
    • Earnings forecast for the full year 2025 confirmed at the upper end of the range.
    • Automotive division sales decreased but returned to profitability with an EBIT of EUR 3.6 million.
    • Communication division sales increased to EUR 113.1 million, with EBIT rising to EUR 11.6 million.
    • Order backlog decreased slightly, and incoming orders declined by 16.5% in the first half of 2025.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    -0,09 %
    +0,47 %
    +0,51 %
    +3,30 %
    +0,93 %
    +6,72 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9





