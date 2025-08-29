HÖRMANN Industries Unveils Key Insights in 2025 Mid-Year Report
The company is experiencing a surge in success, driven by strong performances in Communication and Engineering, and a resilient Automotive division returning to profitability.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- Positive business development in the Communication and Engineering divisions; Automotive division returns to profitability.
- Sales increased to EUR 335.2 million, EBITDA to EUR 18.6 million, and EBIT to EUR 12.3 million compared to the previous year.
- Earnings forecast for the full year 2025 confirmed at the upper end of the range.
- Automotive division sales decreased but returned to profitability with an EBIT of EUR 3.6 million.
- Communication division sales increased to EUR 113.1 million, with EBIT rising to EUR 11.6 million.
- Order backlog decreased slightly, and incoming orders declined by 16.5% in the first half of 2025.
-0,09 %
+0,47 %
+0,51 %
+3,30 %
+0,93 %
+6,72 %
ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.