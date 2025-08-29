Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMister Spex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Mister Spex

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Mister Spex steigert Bruttomarge auf 53,7% im Q2-25.
    • Umsatzrückgang um 22% auf 53 Mio. EUR, Fokus auf Profit.
    • Kaufempfehlung bleibt, Kursziel bei 5,00 EUR bestätigt.
    Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    29.08.2025 / 10:17 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE

    Company Name: Mister Spex SE
    ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 29.08.2025
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

    Q2-25: Gross margin increase of 504 basis points to 53.7%

    Mister Spex significantly increased its profitability in Q2-25. Despite a sales decline of 22% yoy to EUR 53m due to fewer discount campaigns in the online business and the resulting lower demand in the sunglasses segment; the more profitable product mix increased the gross margin by 504 basis points to 53.7%. The decline in sales reflects a deliberate strategic prioritization of profitability and cost efficiency over volume-driven growth. The main drivers of improved profitability were a consistent pricing policy, strict cost control, and an improved product mix with prescription eyewear accounting for 38% of sales, compared to 32% in the same quarter of the previous year, particularly due to the growing business with the high-margin premium private label "SpexPro." As a result, EBIT improved by EUR 3m to EUR -4.3m. This development underlines the progress made by the "SpexFocus" transformation program, which was launched in August 2024 to sustainably increase the company's profitability. The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance.
    Mister Spex has started initiatives that clearly focus on sustainable growth and profitability; we therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 5.00 TP.

    You can download the research here:
    https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=95275540dd8a45ade9002dbcc8aa52e1 For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

