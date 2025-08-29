    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    S Group from Finland joins EMD's Retail Group from 2026 / The international retail alliance EMD continues to strengthen its position in Scandinavian retail markets

    Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - By effectively combining forces to benefit its
    millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to
    the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest
    example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Finnish S Group,
    which will join the alliance's international cooperation with the A-Brand
    industry in 2026.

    S Group will join EMD's Retail Group which implements cross-border services and
    marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand
    manufacturers.

    In the Retail Group, S Group will collaborate with selected prominent and
    successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the
    Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands,
    Axfood from Sweden, Dagrofa from Denmark, RTG International from Germany and
    Unitas, the new constituted group of leading Polish retailers.

    The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member S Group are
    clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top
    brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these
    A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD
    Retail Group cooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,
    including these A-brands.

    The S Group is the Nr. 1 player in Finland.

    S Group is the largest cooperative in Finland, with 84% of all Finnish
    households as co-op members. The group has a strong presence in the Finnish
    grocery retail market. With over 1'000 stores across 3 formats: 80 Prisma
    hypermarkets, 463 S-market supermarkets and 413 convenience stores under the
    Sale and Alepa brands, the group has a market share of 48,8%.

    In addition to grocery retail, S Group is the market leader in Finland in
    restaurants and hotels, petrol stations and specialty stores.

    S Group's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group highlights the ongoing
    strength of the partnership in the international retail sector.

    Arttu Laine , COO and Executive Vice President S Group, commented on the
    membership of the Retail Group: 'We are delighted to join this unique group of
    retailers who work closely with the international A-brand industry. The
    cooperative and balanced approach adopted by EMD is in alignment with our vision
    of building and successfully continuing business with our industry partners.'

    Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'With such a
    prominent Finnish retailer like S Group, we can further expand our strong
    offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian market.'

    The cooperation between S Group and EMD is strictly limited to the EMD Retail
    Group. The sourcing of Private Label products is not in the scope of the
    collaboration.

    About EMD:

    European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
    been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
    partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
    develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
    concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
    realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
    brand manufacturers.

    Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
    in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
    approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

    With the acquisition of the new members in Poland and Finland, two main European
    markets will be added to the network in 2026.

    The actual member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active
    in the following markets:

    Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
    Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
    Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
    Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
    France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
    Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
    Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
    Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT

    In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
    the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

    For further information:

    Donati & Rosmanith
    Uwe Rosmanith
    Triq ir-Rumani, 3
    Xlendi, XLN1431
    Malta
    Phone: ?+356 77362849????????????????
    Phone: +49 171 9706644
    mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
    mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6106501
    OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    S Group from Finland joins EMD's Retail Group from 2026 / The international retail alliance EMD continues to strengthen its position in Scandinavian retail markets By effectively combining forces to benefit its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest example of this successful strategy is the …