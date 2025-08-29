S Group from Finland joins EMD's Retail Group from 2026 / The international retail alliance EMD continues to strengthen its position in Scandinavian retail markets
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - By effectively combining forces to benefit its
millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to
the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest
example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Finnish S Group,
which will join the alliance's international cooperation with the A-Brand
industry in 2026.
S Group will join EMD's Retail Group which implements cross-border services and
marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand
manufacturers.
millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to
the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest
example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Finnish S Group,
which will join the alliance's international cooperation with the A-Brand
industry in 2026.
S Group will join EMD's Retail Group which implements cross-border services and
marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand
manufacturers.
In the Retail Group, S Group will collaborate with selected prominent and
successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the
Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands,
Axfood from Sweden, Dagrofa from Denmark, RTG International from Germany and
Unitas, the new constituted group of leading Polish retailers.
The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member S Group are
clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top
brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these
A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD
Retail Group cooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,
including these A-brands.
The S Group is the Nr. 1 player in Finland.
S Group is the largest cooperative in Finland, with 84% of all Finnish
households as co-op members. The group has a strong presence in the Finnish
grocery retail market. With over 1'000 stores across 3 formats: 80 Prisma
hypermarkets, 463 S-market supermarkets and 413 convenience stores under the
Sale and Alepa brands, the group has a market share of 48,8%.
In addition to grocery retail, S Group is the market leader in Finland in
restaurants and hotels, petrol stations and specialty stores.
S Group's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group highlights the ongoing
strength of the partnership in the international retail sector.
Arttu Laine , COO and Executive Vice President S Group, commented on the
membership of the Retail Group: 'We are delighted to join this unique group of
retailers who work closely with the international A-brand industry. The
cooperative and balanced approach adopted by EMD is in alignment with our vision
of building and successfully continuing business with our industry partners.'
Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'With such a
prominent Finnish retailer like S Group, we can further expand our strong
offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian market.'
The cooperation between S Group and EMD is strictly limited to the EMD Retail
Group. The sourcing of Private Label products is not in the scope of the
collaboration.
About EMD:
European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
brand manufacturers.
Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.
With the acquisition of the new members in Poland and Finland, two main European
markets will be added to the network in 2026.
The actual member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active
in the following markets:
Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT
In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.
For further information:
Donati & Rosmanith
Uwe Rosmanith
Triq ir-Rumani, 3
Xlendi, XLN1431
Malta
Phone: ?+356 77362849????????????????
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6106501
OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution
successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the
Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands,
Axfood from Sweden, Dagrofa from Denmark, RTG International from Germany and
Unitas, the new constituted group of leading Polish retailers.
The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member S Group are
clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top
brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these
A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD
Retail Group cooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,
including these A-brands.
The S Group is the Nr. 1 player in Finland.
S Group is the largest cooperative in Finland, with 84% of all Finnish
households as co-op members. The group has a strong presence in the Finnish
grocery retail market. With over 1'000 stores across 3 formats: 80 Prisma
hypermarkets, 463 S-market supermarkets and 413 convenience stores under the
Sale and Alepa brands, the group has a market share of 48,8%.
In addition to grocery retail, S Group is the market leader in Finland in
restaurants and hotels, petrol stations and specialty stores.
S Group's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group highlights the ongoing
strength of the partnership in the international retail sector.
Arttu Laine , COO and Executive Vice President S Group, commented on the
membership of the Retail Group: 'We are delighted to join this unique group of
retailers who work closely with the international A-brand industry. The
cooperative and balanced approach adopted by EMD is in alignment with our vision
of building and successfully continuing business with our industry partners.'
Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'With such a
prominent Finnish retailer like S Group, we can further expand our strong
offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian market.'
The cooperation between S Group and EMD is strictly limited to the EMD Retail
Group. The sourcing of Private Label products is not in the scope of the
collaboration.
About EMD:
European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
brand manufacturers.
Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.
With the acquisition of the new members in Poland and Finland, two main European
markets will be added to the network in 2026.
The actual member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active
in the following markets:
Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT
In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.
For further information:
Donati & Rosmanith
Uwe Rosmanith
Triq ir-Rumani, 3
Xlendi, XLN1431
Malta
Phone: ?+356 77362849????????????????
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6106501
OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution
Autor folgen