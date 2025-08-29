S Group from Finland joins EMD's Retail Group from 2026 / The international retail alliance EMD continues to strengthen its position in Scandinavian retail markets

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - By effectively combining forces to benefit its

millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to

the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest

example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Finnish S Group,

which will join the alliance's international cooperation with the A-Brand

industry in 2026.



S Group will join EMD's Retail Group which implements cross-border services and

marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand

manufacturers.





In the Retail Group, S Group will collaborate with selected prominent and

successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the

Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands,

Axfood from Sweden, Dagrofa from Denmark, RTG International from Germany and

Unitas, the new constituted group of leading Polish retailers.



The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member S Group are

clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top

brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these

A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD

Retail Group cooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,

including these A-brands.



The S Group is the Nr. 1 player in Finland.



S Group is the largest cooperative in Finland, with 84% of all Finnish

households as co-op members. The group has a strong presence in the Finnish

grocery retail market. With over 1'000 stores across 3 formats: 80 Prisma

hypermarkets, 463 S-market supermarkets and 413 convenience stores under the

Sale and Alepa brands, the group has a market share of 48,8%.



In addition to grocery retail, S Group is the market leader in Finland in

restaurants and hotels, petrol stations and specialty stores.



S Group's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group highlights the ongoing

strength of the partnership in the international retail sector.



Arttu Laine , COO and Executive Vice President S Group, commented on the

membership of the Retail Group: 'We are delighted to join this unique group of

retailers who work closely with the international A-brand industry. The

cooperative and balanced approach adopted by EMD is in alignment with our vision

of building and successfully continuing business with our industry partners.'



Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'With such a

prominent Finnish retailer like S Group, we can further expand our strong

offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian market.'



The cooperation between S Group and EMD is strictly limited to the EMD Retail

Group. The sourcing of Private Label products is not in the scope of the

collaboration.



About EMD:



European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has

been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful

partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it

develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label

concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and

realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest

brand manufacturers.



Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies

in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of

approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.



With the acquisition of the new members in Poland and Finland, two main European

markets will be added to the network in 2026.



The actual member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active

in the following markets:



Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie

Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort

Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT

France: Francap South Korea: Lotte

Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi

Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood

Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT



In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in

the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.



For further information:



