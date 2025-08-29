4FINANCE Reveals Strong Mid-Year Results for June 2025
4finance Holding S.A. has shown impressive financial resilience in 2025, with strategic growth and efficiency improvements paving the way for a promising future.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €26.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €89.6 million for the first half of 2025.
- The Group's online loan issuance volume was €256.7 million, down 8% year-on-year, reflecting a focus on sustainable profitability.
- TBI Bank's loan issuance increased by 23% year-on-year to €653.2 million during the same period.
- Interest income rose by 11% year-on-year to €235.5 million, with a cost-to-income ratio improving to 39.2%.
- The Group's net receivables increased by 6% to €1,394.4 million, while the overall gross NPL ratio was 10.2% as of 30 June 2025.
- The sale of TBI Bank is on track, pending final regulatory approvals expected in Q4 2025.
ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP
