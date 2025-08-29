37 0 Kommentare DEAG's 8% Bond Shines: Strong H1 Performance, Targets On Track

In a year marked by remarkable growth, DEAG has set the stage for a record-breaking 2025. With a 17.1% revenue surge to EUR 155.4 million and EBITDA more than doubling to EUR 6.6 million, DEAG is on a triumphant trajectory. The sale of over 6.9 million tickets, a 19% increase, underscores the power of DEAG's ticketing platforms. Aiming for 12 million ticket sales by year's end, DEAG's outlook remains bright and ambitious. From lit.COLOGNE to Ed Sheeran, DEAG's events have captivated audiences worldwide. As the year progresses, DEAG promises a packed schedule with Simply Red, Hans Zimmer, and the beloved 'Christmas Garden.'

