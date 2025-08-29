DEAG's 8% Bond Shines: Strong H1 Performance, Targets On Track
In a year marked by remarkable growth, DEAG has set the stage for a record-breaking 2025. With a 17.1% revenue surge to EUR 155.4 million and EBITDA more than doubling to EUR 6.6 million, DEAG is on a triumphant trajectory. The sale of over 6.9 million tickets, a 19% increase, underscores the power of DEAG's ticketing platforms. Aiming for 12 million ticket sales by year's end, DEAG's outlook remains bright and ambitious. From lit.COLOGNE to Ed Sheeran, DEAG's events have captivated audiences worldwide. As the year progresses, DEAG promises a packed schedule with Simply Red, Hans Zimmer, and the beloved 'Christmas Garden.'
- DEAG reported a 17.1% increase in revenue to EUR 155.4 million and more than doubled its EBITDA to EUR 6.6 million in the first half of 2025.
- Over 6.9 million tickets were sold across the Group, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year, with most sales through DEAG's own ticketing platforms.
- DEAG aims to sell a total of 12 million tickets for the full year 2025, up from over 11 million in 2024, with a positive outlook for increased earnings.
- The company experienced strong performance in the Spoken Word & Literary Events segment, including successful events like lit.COLOGNE and 'An Evening with...' in the UK.
- DEAG organized numerous successful tours and concerts, featuring artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, and Iron Maiden, and hosted a well-attended summer festival season.
- The second half of 2025 will feature a high density of events, including concerts with Simply Red and Hans Zimmer, and the return of the 'Christmas Garden' event format.
The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 at the time of the news was 103,25EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.