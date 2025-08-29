Brodernas Grp 16% 06/27: Financial Report Delay for Q2 2025
Brödernas Group AB's Q2 2025 financial report delay, amid restructuring, risks default but aims for timely resolution. CEO Richard Forsshéll offers further insights.
- Brödernas Group AB has delayed the publication of its quarterly financial statements for Q2 2025.
- The delay is due to an ongoing restructuring process within the company.
- The Group is required to publish quarterly reports within two months after the end of each financial quarter, according to the terms of its existing bonds.
- An event of default will occur if the Q2 Report is not published within a 15 Business Days grace period.
- The current assessment indicates that the Q2 Report will be published before the end of the grace period.
- Richard Forsshéll is the CEO and can be contacted for further information regarding this announcement.
