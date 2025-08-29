    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsBrodernas Grp 16,00 % bis 06/27 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Brodernas Grp 16,00 % bis 06/27
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Brodernas Grp 16% 06/27: Financial Report Delay for Q2 2025

    Brödernas Group AB's Q2 2025 financial report delay, amid restructuring, risks default but aims for timely resolution. CEO Richard Forsshéll offers further insights.

    Brodernas Grp 16% 06/27: Financial Report Delay for Q2 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Brödernas Group AB has delayed the publication of its quarterly financial statements for Q2 2025.
    • The delay is due to an ongoing restructuring process within the company.
    • The Group is required to publish quarterly reports within two months after the end of each financial quarter, according to the terms of its existing bonds.
    • An event of default will occur if the Q2 Report is not published within a 15 Business Days grace period.
    • The current assessment indicates that the Q2 Report will be published before the end of the grace period.
    • Richard Forsshéll is the CEO and can be contacted for further information regarding this announcement.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Brodernas Grp 16% 06/27: Financial Report Delay for Q2 2025 Brödernas Group AB's Q2 2025 financial report delay, amid restructuring, risks default but aims for timely resolution. CEO Richard Forsshéll offers further insights.