    DAX, Ambarella & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Ambarella +22,40 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 IREN +20,82 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 HBM Holdings +18,57 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Chagee Holdings Limited (A) (A) -10,05 % Getränke/Tabak Nachrichten
    🟥 Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals -10,99 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Marvell Technology -16,14 % Netzwerktechnik Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 SuperBuzz Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🥈 InflaRx Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Canopy Growth Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 231 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BYD 67 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Borussia Dortmund 52 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Redcare Pharmacy 44 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 42 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Heidelberg Pharma 33 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, Ambarella & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.