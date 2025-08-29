DAX, Ambarella & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ambarella
|+22,40 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|IREN
|+20,82 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|HBM Holdings
|+18,57 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Chagee Holdings Limited (A) (A)
|-10,05 %
|Getränke/Tabak
|🟥
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
|-10,99 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Marvell Technology
|-16,14 %
|Netzwerktechnik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SuperBuzz
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|231
|-
|🥈
|BYD
|67
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|52
|Freizeit
|Redcare Pharmacy
|44
|Einzelhandel
|Gerresheimer
|42
|Gesundheitswesen
|Heidelberg Pharma
|33
|Biotechnologie
Ambarella
Wochenperformance: +24,91 %
Wochenperformance: +24,91 %
Platz 1
IREN
Wochenperformance: +32,18 %
Wochenperformance: +32,18 %
Platz 2
HBM Holdings
Wochenperformance: +22,06 %
Wochenperformance: +22,06 %
Platz 3
Chagee Holdings Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -10,10 %
Wochenperformance: -10,10 %
Platz 4
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -14,03 %
Wochenperformance: -14,03 %
Platz 5
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Platz 6
SuperBuzz
Wochenperformance: +75,00 %
Wochenperformance: +75,00 %
Platz 7
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +31,06 %
Wochenperformance: +31,06 %
Platz 8
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +20,48 %
Wochenperformance: +20,48 %
Platz 9
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +26,34 %
Wochenperformance: +26,34 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -2,85 %
Wochenperformance: -2,85 %
Platz 11
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +34,31 %
Wochenperformance: +34,31 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,26 %
Wochenperformance: -1,26 %
Platz 13
BYD
Wochenperformance: +1,36 %
Wochenperformance: +1,36 %
Platz 14
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,22 %
Wochenperformance: -1,22 %
Platz 15
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: -12,58 %
Wochenperformance: -12,58 %
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,40 %
Wochenperformance: -6,40 %
Platz 17
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: -18,41 %
Wochenperformance: -18,41 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte