Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2025 Results

Highlight Communications AG reported consolidated sales of CHF 156.5 million for the first half of 2025, down from CHF 182.9 million in the previous year.

The equity ratio decreased to 20.0% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 24.3% at the end of 2024.

The company recorded an EBIT of CHF -27.6 million, significantly worse than CHF -5.8 million in the same period last year, due to extraordinary costs.

The consolidated net result for the period was CHF -30.9 million, compared to CHF -12.0 million in the first half of 2024.

Revenue in the Film segment remained stable, while the Sports and Event segment saw a decline in revenue compared to the previous year.

A significant improvement in results is anticipated for the second half of 2025, attributed to the reduction of extraordinary costs and positive sales trends.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Highlight Communications is on 29.08.2025.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,4000EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.





