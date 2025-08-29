    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHighlight Communications AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Highlight Communications
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2025 Results

    Highlight Communications AG faced a challenging first half of 2025, with sales and profits taking a hit. Sales fell to CHF 156.5 million, and the equity ratio dropped to 20.0%. The EBIT plummeted to CHF -27.6 million, with a net result of CHF -30.9 million. While the Film segment held steady, Sports and Event revenues declined. However, the company expects a turnaround in the latter half of the year.

    Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2025 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Highlight Communications AG reported consolidated sales of CHF 156.5 million for the first half of 2025, down from CHF 182.9 million in the previous year.
    • The equity ratio decreased to 20.0% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 24.3% at the end of 2024.
    • The company recorded an EBIT of CHF -27.6 million, significantly worse than CHF -5.8 million in the same period last year, due to extraordinary costs.
    • The consolidated net result for the period was CHF -30.9 million, compared to CHF -12.0 million in the first half of 2024.
    • Revenue in the Film segment remained stable, while the Sports and Event segment saw a decline in revenue compared to the previous year.
    • A significant improvement in results is anticipated for the second half of 2025, attributed to the reduction of extraordinary costs and positive sales trends.

    The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Highlight Communications is on 29.08.2025.

    The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,4000EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.


    Highlight Communications

    -0,36 %
    +49,87 %
    +53,10 %
    +25,66 %
    -20,22 %
    -60,56 %
    -60,11 %
    -68,97 %
    -74,82 %
    ISIN:CH0006539198WKN:920299





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2025 Results Highlight Communications AG faced a challenging first half of 2025, with sales and profits taking a hit. Sales fell to CHF 156.5 million, and the equity ratio dropped to 20.0%. The EBIT plummeted to CHF -27.6 million, with a net result of CHF -30.9 …