Highlight Event & Entertainment AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results Revealed!

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG faces a challenging financial landscape as it navigates a turbulent first half of 2025. With sales dropping to CHF 156.5 million and an EBIT loss of CHF -31.0 million, the company grapples with the impact of extraordinary costs. While the Film segment remains steady, the Sports and Event sector struggles, yet optimism remains for a rebound in the latter half of the year.

