Highlight Event & Entertainment AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results Revealed!
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG faces a challenging financial landscape as it navigates a turbulent first half of 2025. With sales dropping to CHF 156.5 million and an EBIT loss of CHF -31.0 million, the company grapples with the impact of extraordinary costs. While the Film segment remains steady, the Sports and Event sector struggles, yet optimism remains for a rebound in the latter half of the year.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Highlight Event and Entertainment AG reported consolidated sales of CHF 156.5 million for the first half of 2025, down from CHF 182.9 million in the previous year.
- The company experienced an EBIT loss of CHF -31.0 million, compared to a loss of CHF -9.9 million in the previous year, attributed to one-off special effects and extraordinary operating costs.
- Consolidated net profit for the period was CHF -35.7 million, worsening from CHF -19.2 million in the previous year.
- The equity ratio decreased to 22.4% from 26.3% at the end of 2024, with total assets at CHF 784.7 million, down from CHF 806.9 million.
- Sales in the Film segment were nearly stable at CHF 101.2 million, while the Sports and Event segment saw a decline of CHF 25.2 million due to one-off special effects.
- The company anticipates a significant improvement in results for the second half of the year, driven by the elimination of special costs and traditionally stronger sales.
The price of Highlight Event and Entertainment at the time of the news was 8,8250EUR and was down -3,55 % compared with the
previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,12 % since publication.
-0,55 %
+17,51 %
+10,44 %
-29,58 %
ISIN:CH0003583256WKN:896040
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte