    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHighlight Event and Entertainment AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Highlight Event and Entertainment
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Highlight Event & Entertainment AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results Revealed!

    Highlight Event and Entertainment AG faces a challenging financial landscape as it navigates a turbulent first half of 2025. With sales dropping to CHF 156.5 million and an EBIT loss of CHF -31.0 million, the company grapples with the impact of extraordinary costs. While the Film segment remains steady, the Sports and Event sector struggles, yet optimism remains for a rebound in the latter half of the year.

    Highlight Event & Entertainment AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results Revealed!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Highlight Event and Entertainment AG reported consolidated sales of CHF 156.5 million for the first half of 2025, down from CHF 182.9 million in the previous year.
    • The company experienced an EBIT loss of CHF -31.0 million, compared to a loss of CHF -9.9 million in the previous year, attributed to one-off special effects and extraordinary operating costs.
    • Consolidated net profit for the period was CHF -35.7 million, worsening from CHF -19.2 million in the previous year.
    • The equity ratio decreased to 22.4% from 26.3% at the end of 2024, with total assets at CHF 784.7 million, down from CHF 806.9 million.
    • Sales in the Film segment were nearly stable at CHF 101.2 million, while the Sports and Event segment saw a decline of CHF 25.2 million due to one-off special effects.
    • The company anticipates a significant improvement in results for the second half of the year, driven by the elimination of special costs and traditionally stronger sales.

    The price of Highlight Event and Entertainment at the time of the news was 8,8250EUR and was down -3,55 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,12 % since publication.


    Highlight Event and Entertainment

    -0,55 %
    +17,51 %
    +10,44 %
    -29,58 %
    ISIN:CH0003583256WKN:896040





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Highlight Event & Entertainment AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results Revealed! Highlight Event and Entertainment AG faces a challenging financial landscape as it navigates a turbulent first half of 2025. With sales dropping to CHF 156.5 million and an EBIT loss of CHF -31.0 million, the company grapples with the impact of …