CPI PROPERTY GROUP's H1 2025 Financial Results Revealed!

CPI Property Group published its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting total assets of €20.3 billion and an EPRA NRV of €6.5 billion.

The property portfolio decreased to €17.8 billion, influenced by disposals totaling approximately €650 million, with a total disposal pipeline exceeding €2 billion.

Net rental income was €394 million, reflecting a slight decline due to disposals, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €366 million and FFO1 was €169 million.

Occupancy increased to 92.2%, with a stable WAULT of 3.4 years, and the EPRA topped-up net initial yield rose to 5.8%.

The net Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio declined to 49.4%, and total available liquidity was €1.6 billion, covering all bond maturities for the next 24 months.

The Group issued a €500 million green bond and launched a tender offer for $330 million U.S. private-placement notes, while also planning to sell its Czech residential portfolio valued at €891.6 million.

The next important date at CPI PROPERTY GROUP is on 29.08.2025.

The price of CPI PROPERTY GROUP at the time of the news was 0,8150EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





