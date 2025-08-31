Real Estate Value Hit: Gateway's 2024 Figures Weighed Down
Gateway Real Estate AG's fiscal 2024 outlook dims as asset revaluations lead to a EUR 99 million hit on EBIT, shifting expectations to a loss, with full audit results due by Q3 2025.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Gateway Real Estate AG reported significant value adjustments impacting preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024, totaling approximately EUR 99 million on adjusted EBIT and EUR 133 million on EBT.
- The adjustments are primarily due to a reassessment and revaluation of real estate assets.
- The company now expects adjusted EBIT to be between EUR -80 million and EUR -65 million, significantly lower than the previous forecast of EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million.
- Expected earnings before taxes (EBT) are revised to a range of EUR -140 million to EUR -125 million, compared to the earlier forecast of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 7.5 million.
- The audit for the 2024 financial year is ongoing, with the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements targeted for the third quarter of 2025.
- The company will announce the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Gateway Real Estate is on 30.09.2025.
+3,05 %
-6,59 %
-8,17 %
+14,79 %
+91,76 %
-86,47 %
-79,88 %
-95,63 %
ISIN:DE000A0JJTG7WKN:A0JJTG
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte