AEVIS VICTORIA SA: 20% Revenue Jump Despite Tough Conditions
AEVIS VICTORIA SA has made impressive strides in 2025, showcasing a remarkable revenue surge of over 20% in the first half of the year. This success is largely due to strategic expansions, including the integration of Spital Zofingen and CentroMedico. With a robust EBITDAR margin and plans for further integrated care regions, AEVIS is setting a strong foundation for future growth.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported a revenue increase of over 20% in the first half of 2025, reaching CHF 501.4 million.
- Net revenue for the same period was CHF 426.2 million, reflecting a 20.7% increase compared to the previous year.
- The growth was attributed to controlled organic growth of 1.1% and successful integration of Spital Zofingen and CentroMedico.
- EBITDAR for the first half is expected to be between CHF 77 to 80 million, with a margin exceeding 18%.
- AEVIS is actively developing integrated care regions, with the announcement of Aare-Netz in Aargau as the third integrated region.
- A detailed half-year report will be published on 18 September 2025, coinciding with AEVIS's participation in Investora Zurich.
