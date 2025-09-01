Burkhalter Holding's 2025 Mid-Year Results Meet Expectations!

Burkhalter Group reported a 3.2% increase in earnings per share for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Group profit for the first half of 2025 was CHF 24.0 million, up from CHF 23.3 million in the previous year.

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 4.6% to CHF 29.5 million, and sales revenue rose by 3.4% to CHF 586.8 million.

Burkhalter Holding Ltd acquired Mathieu Ingenieure AG and Gattiker Elektro GmbH in 2025 as part of its strategy for growth through selective acquisitions.

The company is contributing to Switzerland's Federal Energy Strategy 2050 by refurbishing and renovating older buildings, with an optimistic outlook for further earnings per share growth in 2025.

A conference call discussing the 2025 half-year results was scheduled for 1 September 2025, featuring key company executives.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Burkhalter Holding is on 01.09.2025.

The price of Burkhalter Holding at the time of the news was 155,50EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.






