Burkhalter Holding's 2025 Mid-Year Results Meet Expectations!
Burkhalter Group shines with a 3.2% EPS boost in H1 2025. Profit and EBIT see notable rises, marking a successful period. Strategic acquisitions fuel growth and expansion. Aligning with Switzerland's Energy Strategy 2050, Burkhalter refurbishes for a sustainable future. Optimism prevails as executives prepare for the September results call.
- Burkhalter Group reported a 3.2% increase in earnings per share for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
- Group profit for the first half of 2025 was CHF 24.0 million, up from CHF 23.3 million in the previous year.
- The operating result (EBIT) increased by 4.6% to CHF 29.5 million, and sales revenue rose by 3.4% to CHF 586.8 million.
- Burkhalter Holding Ltd acquired Mathieu Ingenieure AG and Gattiker Elektro GmbH in 2025 as part of its strategy for growth through selective acquisitions.
- The company is contributing to Switzerland's Federal Energy Strategy 2050 by refurbishing and renovating older buildings, with an optimistic outlook for further earnings per share growth in 2025.
- A conference call discussing the 2025 half-year results was scheduled for 1 September 2025, featuring key company executives.
