Borussia Dortmund, Cytokinetics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: NVIDIA Corporation
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cytokinetics
|+38,41 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|China Gold International Resources
|+8,06 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BYD Electronic (International)
|+7,70 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Canopy Growth
|-6,55 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|beaconsmind
|-7,97 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Heidelberg Pharma
|-10,05 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|Millennial Potash
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|Heidelberg Pharma
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|57
|Freizeit
|🥈
|BYD
|14
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|BioNTech
|13
|Biotechnologie
|NVIDIA
|12
|Halbleiter
|Silber
|12
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|12
|-
Cytokinetics
Wochenperformance: +21,95 %
Wochenperformance: +21,95 %
Platz 1
China Gold International Resources
Wochenperformance: +20,81 %
Wochenperformance: +20,81 %
Platz 2
BYD Electronic (International)
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Platz 3
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +11,86 %
Wochenperformance: +11,86 %
Platz 4
beaconsmind
Wochenperformance: -10,94 %
Wochenperformance: -10,94 %
Platz 5
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: -27,09 %
Wochenperformance: -27,09 %
Platz 6
East Africa Metals
Wochenperformance: +5,99 %
Wochenperformance: +5,99 %
Platz 7
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +253,58 %
Wochenperformance: +253,58 %
Platz 8
Millennial Potash
Wochenperformance: +20,97 %
Wochenperformance: +20,97 %
Platz 9
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -5,49 %
Wochenperformance: -5,49 %
Platz 10
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +11,86 %
Wochenperformance: +11,86 %
Platz 11
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: -27,09 %
Wochenperformance: -27,09 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,93 %
Wochenperformance: +1,93 %
Platz 13
BYD
Wochenperformance: -7,52 %
Wochenperformance: -7,52 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -8,70 %
Wochenperformance: -8,70 %
Platz 15
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,02 %
Wochenperformance: +4,02 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -5,11 %
Wochenperformance: -5,11 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte