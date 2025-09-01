    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsbeaconsmind AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu beaconsmind
    Borussia Dortmund, Cytokinetics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Cytokinetics +38,41 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 China Gold International Resources +8,06 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BYD Electronic (International) +7,70 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Canopy Growth -6,55 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 beaconsmind -7,97 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Heidelberg Pharma -10,05 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Millennial Potash Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Canopy Growth Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Heidelberg Pharma Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Borussia Dortmund 57 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BYD 14 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BioNTech 13 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      NVIDIA 12 Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 12 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Bitcoin 12 - Forum Nachrichten




    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Borussia Dortmund, Cytokinetics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.