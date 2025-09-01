Bitcoin Group SE: €0.10 Dividend & Platform Relaunch!

Bitcoin Group SE's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share for 2025.

The company reported a 102% increase in equity year-on-year, rising from EUR 137.9 million to EUR 278.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net crypto holdings increased by 122% to EUR 366.0 million due to rising crypto market prices.

The Management Board announced plans for a platform relaunch aimed at modernizing trading architecture and expanding the product range.

CEO Moritz Eckert emphasized a strategic realignment to strengthen market position and cater to small and medium-sized companies and family offices.

Bitcoin Group SE operates Bitcoin.de, one of Europe's largest and most secure crypto marketplaces, with over 1,000,000 registered users.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 38,60EUR and was down -1,05 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,42EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.





