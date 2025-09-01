Bitcoin Group SE: €0.10 Dividend & Platform Relaunch!
Bitcoin Group SE is on a remarkable growth trajectory, celebrating a 102% equity surge and a 122% boost in crypto holdings, while gearing up for a platform relaunch to expand its market reach.
- Bitcoin Group SE's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share for 2025.
- The company reported a 102% increase in equity year-on-year, rising from EUR 137.9 million to EUR 278.2 million as of December 31, 2024.
- Net crypto holdings increased by 122% to EUR 366.0 million due to rising crypto market prices.
- The Management Board announced plans for a platform relaunch aimed at modernizing trading architecture and expanding the product range.
- CEO Moritz Eckert emphasized a strategic realignment to strengthen market position and cater to small and medium-sized companies and family offices.
- Bitcoin Group SE operates Bitcoin.de, one of Europe's largest and most secure crypto marketplaces, with over 1,000,000 registered users.
