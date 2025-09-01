The Platform Group AG Launches 2024 Bond for Strategic Growth

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group AG has made waves in the financial market by boosting its 2024/2028 bond by EUR 20 million, bringing the total to EUR 70 million amid strong investor demand.

    • The Platform Group AG has successfully increased its 2024/2028 corporate bond by EUR 20 million, raising the total to EUR 70 million.
    • The bond issuance was significantly oversubscribed and was placed with institutional investors in a private placement.
    • The tap issue price for the additional bonds was set at 101.5%.
    • The net proceeds from the bond will be used to finance further company acquisitions, particularly in the pharmaceutical platform sector.
    • The corporate bond matures on July 11, 2028, and carries an annual interest rate of 8.875%.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries and reported sales of EUR 525 million with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.

    The next important date, "Autumn Conference September 1st/2nd", at The Platform Group is on 01.09.2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,8300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,8000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.


