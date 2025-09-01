Data4Life announces the appointment of Dr. Ben Illigens as new CEO by the Hasso Plattner Foundation (FOTO)
Potsdam (ots) - Data4Life announces that the Hasso Plattner Foundation, as the
supporting foundation of the organization, has appointed Dr. Ben Illigens as its
new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Christian Weiss, who has shaped
the development phase of Data4Life since 2017 and will continue to advise the
organization in a consulting role.
With more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of clinical research,
digital transformation, and global health initiatives, Dr. Illigens brings
extensive expertise in neurology, oncology, digital health strategies, and data
integration. His focus is on leveraging health data to advance precision
medicine and public health-fully aligned with Data4Life's mission.
"Digital technologies and artificial intelligence are fundamentally transforming
health research and care. They hold enormous promise but also raise important
questions of ethics, equity, and bias. My goal is to strengthen Data4Life as a
bridge between clinical research, technology, and practice, ensuring that
innovations are implemented fairly, responsibly, and sustainably," said Dr. Ben
Illigens.
Dr. Rouven Westphal, member of the Executive Board of the Hasso Plattner
Foundation, added:
"Christian Weiss has made an important contribution to building Data4Life and
establishing the organization within the digital health ecosystem. We are deeply
grateful to him. With the appointment of Dr. Ben Illigens, we are ensuring that
Data4Life can take the next steps in its development and further expand its
international role."
Strategic Focus of Data4Life
Data4Life aims to make health research more efficient, transparent, and
inclusive. Its priorities include:
- Expanding Data2Evidence as an international open-source platform
- Advancing D4L Collect for the standardized, interoperable collection of
wearable data, Clinical Outcome Assessments (COAs), and Patient-Reported
Outcomes (PROs)
- Actively contributing to the OHDSI community to promote open standards and
tools for global scientific collaboration
Since 2017, Data4Life has been collaborating with leading institutions such as
Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the Hasso Plattner Institute in Potsdam to
accelerate the translation of research results into clinical practice.
About Data4Life
The D4L data4life gGmbH is a nonprofit health tech organization founded in 2017
and headquartered in Potsdam, Germany. It is funded by the Hasso Plattner
Foundation as sole shareholder. Data4Life's mission is to make health data
available for research in the fields of public health and precision medicine,
with the goal of significantly improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
More information: http://www.data4life.care
About Hasso Plattner Foundation
The Hasso Plattner Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Potsdam. It
was founded in 2015 by Hasso Plattner. The foundation is active in the fields of
science and education, social affairs and nature conservation, as well as art
and culture. Among other initiatives, it supports the Hasso Plattner Institute
as an independent Faculty of Digital Engineering at the University of Potsdam,
cultural institutions in Potsdam such as the Museum Barberini and DAS MINSK
Kunsthaus, as well as projects on the African continent and international
education initiatives.
More information: https://www.plattnerfoundation.org/en/
Contact:
Daniela Wilberg
mailto:media@data4life.care
mobil +49 162 2729163
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145666/6107740
OTS: D4L data4life gGmbH
