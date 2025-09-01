Data4Life announces the appointment of Dr. Ben Illigens as new CEO by the Hasso Plattner Foundation (FOTO)

Potsdam (ots) - Data4Life announces that the Hasso Plattner Foundation, as the

supporting foundation of the organization, has appointed Dr. Ben Illigens as its

new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Christian Weiss, who has shaped

the development phase of Data4Life since 2017 and will continue to advise the

organization in a consulting role.



With more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of clinical research,

digital transformation, and global health initiatives, Dr. Illigens brings

extensive expertise in neurology, oncology, digital health strategies, and data

integration. His focus is on leveraging health data to advance precision

medicine and public health-fully aligned with Data4Life's mission.





"Digital technologies and artificial intelligence are fundamentally transforming

health research and care. They hold enormous promise but also raise important

questions of ethics, equity, and bias. My goal is to strengthen Data4Life as a

bridge between clinical research, technology, and practice, ensuring that

innovations are implemented fairly, responsibly, and sustainably," said Dr. Ben

Illigens.



Dr. Rouven Westphal, member of the Executive Board of the Hasso Plattner

Foundation, added:



"Christian Weiss has made an important contribution to building Data4Life and

establishing the organization within the digital health ecosystem. We are deeply

grateful to him. With the appointment of Dr. Ben Illigens, we are ensuring that

Data4Life can take the next steps in its development and further expand its

international role."



Strategic Focus of Data4Life



Data4Life aims to make health research more efficient, transparent, and

inclusive. Its priorities include:



- Expanding Data2Evidence as an international open-source platform



- Advancing D4L Collect for the standardized, interoperable collection of

wearable data, Clinical Outcome Assessments (COAs), and Patient-Reported

Outcomes (PROs)



- Actively contributing to the OHDSI community to promote open standards and

tools for global scientific collaboration



Since 2017, Data4Life has been collaborating with leading institutions such as

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the Hasso Plattner Institute in Potsdam to

accelerate the translation of research results into clinical practice.



About Data4Life



The D4L data4life gGmbH is a nonprofit health tech organization founded in 2017

and headquartered in Potsdam, Germany. It is funded by the Hasso Plattner

Foundation as sole shareholder. Data4Life's mission is to make health data

available for research in the fields of public health and precision medicine,

with the goal of significantly improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.



More information: http://www.data4life.care



About Hasso Plattner Foundation



The Hasso Plattner Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Potsdam. It

was founded in 2015 by Hasso Plattner. The foundation is active in the fields of

science and education, social affairs and nature conservation, as well as art

and culture. Among other initiatives, it supports the Hasso Plattner Institute

as an independent Faculty of Digital Engineering at the University of Potsdam,

cultural institutions in Potsdam such as the Museum Barberini and DAS MINSK

Kunsthaus, as well as projects on the African continent and international

education initiatives.



More information: https://www.plattnerfoundation.org/en/



Contact:



Daniela Wilberg

mailto:media@data4life.care

mobil +49 162 2729163



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145666/6107740

OTS: D4L data4life gGmbH







