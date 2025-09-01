DAX, Cytokinetics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cytokinetics
|+37,75 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|MicroPort Scientific
|+22,39 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Mobvista
|+18,59 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Hoegh Autoliners
|-7,95 %
|Verkehr
|🟥
|HomeToGo
|-8,38 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Meitu
|-11,54 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Guardian Metal Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|161
|-
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|73
|Freizeit
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|40
|Informationstechnologie
|Silber
|32
|Rohstoffe
|InflaRx
|22
|Biotechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|19
|Pharmaindustrie
