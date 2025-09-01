    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMicroPort Scientific AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MicroPort Scientific
    DAX, Cytokinetics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Cytokinetics +37,75 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 MicroPort Scientific +22,39 % Gesundheitswesen Nachrichten
    🥉 Mobvista +18,59 % Dienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Hoegh Autoliners -7,95 % Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 HomeToGo -8,38 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Meitu -11,54 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Guardian Metal Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 161 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Borussia Dortmund 73 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer 40 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 32 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      InflaRx 22 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 19 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Cytokinetics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.