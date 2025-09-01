    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSMA Solar Technology AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SMA Solar Technology
    SMA Solar Tech Revises 2025 Outlook, Expands Restructuring Plans

    SMA Solar Technology AG is recalibrating its 2025 financial strategy due to challenges in its Home & Business Solutions division, forecasting significant one-time impacts and revising its fiscal projections.

    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • SMA Solar Technology AG has significantly adjusted its sales and earnings guidance for the 2025 fiscal year due to deteriorating performance in the Home & Business Solutions division.
    • The company anticipates negative one-time effects ranging from €170 million to €220 million, including inventory devaluations and impairments of capitalized R&D projects.
    • Restructuring measures are being broadened to address ongoing market challenges, aiming for additional annual cost savings of over €100 million.
    • The revised EBITDA guidance for the current fiscal year is now projected to be between €–80 million and €–30 million, down from a previous estimate of €70 million to €80 million.
    • Sales expectations have been adjusted to between €1,450 million and €1,500 million, slightly below the earlier guidance of €1,500 million to €1,550 million.
    • The company plans to refine its product portfolio and enhance service efficiency while leveraging international locations as part of its restructuring strategy.

    The next important date, Analysts Conference Call 1:30 PM (CET), at SMA Solar Technology is on 13.11.2025.

    The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 20,830EUR and was down -8,96 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.898,37PKT (-0,01 %).


    SMA Solar Technology

    -12,64 %
    -2,32 %
    +13,45 %
    +16,22 %
    +8,17 %
    -54,67 %
    -39,89 %
    -33,39 %
    -62,32 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
