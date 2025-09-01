Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Unveils Bold Restructuring Plan & Capital Boost

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has finalized a restructuring concept, including a capital increase and debt-to-equity swap of up to EUR 120 million.

The company plans to dispose of real estate assets worth around EUR 300 million to reduce its debt.

The restructuring period is set to last until September 2027, with creditors extending the maturity of their claims.

The restructuring capital increase will be a mixed cash and contribution in kind increase at a subscription price of EUR 2.00 per new share, with a subscription ratio of 1 to 1.5.

An Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on the restructuring capital increase is scheduled for October 2025.

The implementation of the capital increase is subject to BaFin granting an exemption from mandatory takeover offer regulations if VBL gains control during the process.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 25.11.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was down -3,51 % compared with the previous day.






